The Temple College community is in mourning after Marvin R. Felder, the longest-serving president of the institution, died on Sept. 8 in Granbury. He was 89.
Felder — who earned his degrees, including a doctorate in junior college administration, from the University of Texas at Austin and Wharton County Junior College — served Temple College from 1973 to 1995.
He previously held positions at his alma maters of Wharton County Junior College and the University of Texas, as well as at El Centro College in Dallas and McLennan Community College in Waco.
“Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of Temple College and the community with great enthusiasm for more than two decades. Today, we join with many others in remembrance of a man who devoted his career to education and helped establish Temple College as a cornerstone of education for the communities it serves today,” Temple College President Christy Ponce said.
She credited the El Campo native’s ability to lead the institution through an era of growth and change.
“Dr. Felder (established) some of the college’s key programs, including the associate degree in nursing and the dental hygiene programs, which continue as some of the college’s most competitive and renowned programs,” Ponce said. “We are thankful for Dr. Felder’s love of Temple College and his dedication to changing the lives of its students. His legacy endures.”
Temple College published key accomplishments that happened during Felder’s career online — moments that include students enrolling in the vocational nursing and respiratory care programs for the first time in 1973, offering courses in Cameron and Taylor for the first time in 1974, and the Temple College board of trustees approving an expansion plan in 1981.
However, some of his best moments happened with his family.
“Dr. Felder loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, anytime, anywhere but especially at the lake. He was always involved in all of the grandkid’s activities,” his obituary said. “He enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a great fan of the Texas Longhorns.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Edith Mathis Felder, and his wife, Joy Felder.
He is survived by his two daughters, Julie Wolfe and Tracy Cavanaugh; four grandchildren, Jeff Wolfe, Dustin Wolfe and Matt Cavanaugh; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Bullar, Karen Rouse and Janice Berry; one brother, Kirby Felder; and other extended family members.
Ponce extended her condolences to these relatives.
“Dr. Felder was a visionary president and we will forever be grateful for his leadership and dedication to Temple College and the community,” Dr. Ponce said. “Thank you for sharing Dr. Felder with the Temple College family for over two decades.”