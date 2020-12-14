A Troy man is jailed on an assault with a deadly weapon charge for striking and threatening a woman and a 6-year-old girl, authorities said.
Britt Duane Granfor, 51, was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held in lieu of a $75,000 bond, records show.
Granfor was arrested Friday at about 1:55 a.m. Friday when officers responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
“Officers were advised 51-year-old Britt Granfor physically assaulted an adult female and a 6-year-old female by striking them with his hands before threatening them with a knife,” Arreguin said.
Assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Froilan Mujica Garcia
An Austin man was arrested in Salado for a violation of motor fuel tax requirements, records show.
Froilan Mujica Garcia, 31, was arrested Dec. 4 for the violation by a Criminal Investigation Division captain for the Texas Comptroller for Public Accounts office, according to arrest affidavit.
Capt. Justin Scott said that he saw Garcia was “pumping fuel into a vehicle that appeared to be modified to store large quantities of fuel,” according to the affidavit.
“I believed this individual may be in violation of the Motor Fuel Tax Requirements of Texas and called the Salado Police Department for assistance in conducting a traffic stop,” Scott said in the affidavit. “…Upon further inspection, it was revealed that the bed of Garcia’s truck and the back seat of the truck had been modified into a large fuel storage container. There was also a mechanism in which fuel could then be poured from the storage container into another storage container or vehicle.”
Garcia was unable to provide a motor fuel shipping document or cargo manifest required for persons who transport fuel.
Gift cards that had been cloned to work as debit cards were also found in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
“Capt. Scott incidentally observed the suspicious transactions based on past investigations and cases involving the use of cloned cards utilized to steal bulk loads of diesel for resale,” Kevin Lyons, Comptroller’s office spokesman, said. “This is a second-degree felony charge with additional charges pending outcome of the investigation.”
Garcia was not listed Monday in the Bell County Jail.
Affidavit for Anetta Mollohan
A Temple woman was arrested Dec. 5 for sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, after a coworker reported information to police.
Anetta Carol Mollohan, 41, is charged in the Belton Police Department case. She was released from jail after posting $100,000 bond.
Mollohan allegedly told a coworker that she was in a sexual relationship with a minor child, according to an arrest affidavit. When police interviewed a 15-year-old boy, he confirmed the relationship with Mollohan, the mother of a friend, according to the affidavit.
Text messages between Mollohan and the boy also confirmed the relationship. A Belton detective then interviewed Mollohan, who also confirmed the relationship, the affidavit said.