In 1918, Sara Kerr Culbertson lived a respectable life in her sprawling craftsman house in Temple. The next year, she traded it all for a rundown neighborhood in the underbelly of San Antonio’s red-light district.
The Bible told her so.
Culbertson (1874-1947) saved Temple’s first community hospital from closure; then, she parlayed her administrative and fund-raising skills into management of a children’s home begun by a former prostitute. Throughout her life, whether she lived in Bell or Bexar counties, she championed the sick, the homeless and the unloved.
Culbertson had deep roots in Rogers and Bell County as a respectable merchant’s wife in Rogers, then a prosperous railroad cotton-shipping point. A few years later, she enjoyed a dignified society matron’s lifestyle when her husband became a Temple banker.
Nearly two decades later, she cooed lullabies to babies and led gospel hymns, where drunks used to bellow songs of carnal pleasures and where prostitutes plied their elicit charms.
In Temple, an interfaith organization called the International Order of the King’s Daughters and Sons opened a charity hospital in 1896, named King’s Daughters Hospital, utilizing the services of the city’s physicians. The hospital’s mission was to serve the city’s poor, but for-pay patients helped keep the facility’s finances solvent.
By early 1904, disagreements bubbled to the surface over the hospital’s policies. The hospital’s building and administration were in disarray. The hospital’s administrator and nurses left.
That May, she was recruited to move from Rogers to Temple to manage the hospital. As a descendant of David Ayers (1793-1881), a founder of the first Methodist missionary society in Texas, she had an innate sense of service and evangelism. She rallied Temple churches and women volunteers to raise funds, gather merchandise donations and volunteer. She also regularly wrote heart-tugging articles about the many needy patients who came to the hospital for help — ample fodder for her fund-raising efforts.
Her Temple contemporaries described her as a woman with “a trained mind, a deep religious faith, a humble spirit, a charming personality and a rich service experience.” Often, when times were difficult, she could be heard reciting her favorite scripture: “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not to thy own understanding, and he will provide.”
During her eight years as the King’s Daughters Hospital administrator, she successfully weathered shaky finances while surviving tiresome controversies among physicians. She also described great joy as she recounted stories of patients being cured. While the affiliated physicians and local business owners raised funds to build wings and surgical suites, Culbertson corralled local women for daily support.
By 1912, King’s Daughters Hospital touted three new expansions, 90 rooms staffed by 30 nurses, a nursing school and a remarkable rise in patient admissions. By 1913, the International Order that had launched the hospital with religious zeal lost control of its Temple hospital and Culbertson’s leadership.
By now the mother of a son, Culbertson and her husband built a sprawling craftsman house at 403 E. French and settled into a life of social domesticity, all while caring for her invalid relatives. She also served as an officer in the Betty Martin Daughters of the American Revolution, among other club work.
By 1919, she found a new calling. She and her family packed up for San Antonio to take over management of what was then called the Rescue Home and Training School, located amid downtown’s bars and brothels.
The Rescue Home began in 1895 by a former madam, Mary Volino (1856-1923), owner of the city’s most infamous brothel. Volino, who had converted to Christianity at a Methodist revival, turned her former bawdy house into a home for unwed mothers, many of them former prostitutes, girls who had been abused or those who had made mistakes. The adjacent barroom became a chapel.
When Culbertson arrived in 1919, the Rescue Home was in bad shape — just like King’s Daughters Hospital was two decades earlier. The seedy house had sagging wallpaper, peeling paint and shabby furniture. Greeting her at first were 64 new or expectant mothers and 46 babies — all needing her care.
Even the San Antonio newspapers were incredulous. “Why would Sara Culbertson leave her comfortable home in Temple to serve here?” one paper pondered.
Like she had done in Temple, Culbertson immediately corralled volunteers and initiated fund-raising. Like she had done at King’s Daughters, she frequently reminded residents: “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not to thy own understanding, and he will provide.”
Many times, money was so low that she wondered how she would feed everyone. Like the miracle of the loaves and fishes, donated vittles appeared just as larders were empty.
Grocers offered over-ripe produce; bakeries provided day-old bread. One family provided a nanny goat so the children would have enough milk.
Even though money was tight, Culbertson doled out generous amounts of forgiveness and acceptance. She frequently said, “There is no punishment meted out here. We live by love.”
She set up work-training programs — usually preparing her wards as domestic servants, cooks and seamstresses — common jobs at the time. For those who opted to keep their babies, she provided child-care instructions. In her 17-year career at the Rescue Home, she helped 1,854 women and children; 99 babies were adopted.
The Rescue Home’s name was later changed to the Methodist Mission Home of Texas and is now called Providence Place of San Antonio, a licensed adoption agency. It still provides a place for mothers and their babies, where they can still find love, not punishment. For more than 125 years, Providence Place has placed more than 6,000 children in homes and is recognized as a pioneer in open adoption.
King’s Daughters Hospital, after more than a century as a community hospital, eventually became Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
Sara Culbertson’s legacy endures.