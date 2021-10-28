The rodeo is coming back to Temple, though this one features lawnmowers instead of horses.
For the second year in a row the city will host the Texas Recreation and Parks Society Central Region Workshop and Maintenance Rodeo next week. The event features a series of competitions that highlight the different skills for Parks and Recreation staff members.
The event, which is closed to the public, is set to be held on Thursday and Friday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“We’re honored to host an event that provides professional development and networking opportunities to these Parks and Recreation professionals,” Kevin Beavers, director of the Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said. “Watching the maintenance crews show off their skills during the rodeo also adds an element of excitement to the event.”
Temple similarly held the competition last year, which drew 111 participants from 13 Central Texas cities and counties despite the pandemic dampening turnout.
The annual event features competitions in using backhoes, backpack blowers, a zero-turn lawn mower obstacle course, nail drivers, maneuvering trucks and trailers, identifying plants and assembling irrigation systems.
In 2020, Temple took third place as a team, with teams from Round Rock and Georgetown taking first and second places, respectively.
David Cobb, a Temple employee, is the current reigning regional champion for the irrigation assembly event after taking first place last year with teammate Kenneth Chapman.
“Representing the city is the main goal, but placing in the competition and advancing to the state rodeo is important to us, too,” Cobb said.
In previous years some competitors, such as Cobb, have taken the event very seriously and practiced for months before hand to get their teamwork and strategy down.
This year the competition is set to include 18 regional entities including teams from Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown and New Braunfels.