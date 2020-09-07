Temple College’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society was recently recognized as a five-star chapter — a designation, which only 36.5 percent of the nation’s 1,285 chapters have attained.
En route to this recognition, the Temple College chapter had to complete a series of activities that increased their presence on campus, while also developing a “college project” and an “honors in action project.”
“While this was definitely a team effort, it probably would not have happened without the leadership of one particular student — Theresa Anthony,” Ellen Davis, a Temple College spokeswoman, said. “When Theresa joined the Temple College chapter of PTK, it was only designated as a one-star chapter.”
Davis explained how Anthony made it her personal goal to improve Temple College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter to a five-star program.
“The work they did to become a five-star chapter earned them several statewide awards from PTK this year: most improved chapter and the college project merit award,” Davis said.
Anthony is a cancer survivor, and said her diagnosis post-high school put life into perspective for her. She quickly realized she wanted to further her education and enrolled in Temple College in the fall of 2017. She registered for 19 credit hours in the first semester.
Although Anthony was primarily focused on just passing her classes, her grades garnered the attention of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at Temple College.
“I almost ignored the invitation to join because I didn’t want to spend the money,” she said in a news release.
But after her husband helped convince her to join the honor society for students attending two-year colleges, she said it became a life-changing decision.
“I told myself if I was going to be a part of this group, I am going to give it my all,” Anthony said.
She did.
Anthony became the chapter treasurer in 2019 before being elected chapter president in August 2019.
“When I look back at where I came from and the growth I achieved in PTK, it is night and day,” Anthony said. “Thank goodness I was convinced to join because I would have missed out on so many great opportunities.”
Anthony earned her associate of applied science degree in accounting from Temple College in May 2019, and is now working toward an associate of arts degree in business. She also is working toward her bachelor’s degree in business management from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
Her efforts with Phi Theta Kappa at Temple College continue to pay dividends for Anthony, as her involvement earned her the Warrior Corps Merit Scholarship — an award only one to three students receive a year. The scholarship will cover the entirety of her tuition and fees at Texas A&M University-Central Texas until graduation.
“I was beyond ecstatic when I found out that I received the Warrior Corps Merit Scholarship because I had never expected to receive such an honor,” Anthony said. “If it had not been for Phi Theta Kappa, I would never have applied for any scholarships at all … I would not be where I am without this amazing organization.”