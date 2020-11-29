Temple is still set to host its 74th annual Christmas parade through its downtown this year, though in a new way to protect attendees.
The parade this year will reverse the rolls of the attendees and floats, with people driving trough the displays so as to keep socially distant. City officials said they wanted to go this route instead of having to cancel the annual tradition all together.
Attendees will be able to drive through the parade from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with roads being blocked off to only allow car travel along the route.
“This year, we had to really be creative and think of the safest way to continue this important Temple tradition while keeping our community safe,” Holly Lieferman, senior special events coordinator for the city, said. “It pains us that we can’t have our traditional parade this year, but we hope to have a fantastic event turnout from both participants and spectators. I know it’s different but different can be good.”
Visitors to the parade will be slowly guided along the route by a Temple police vehicle, with contact between participants and attendees being restricted.
Attendees will start the route where Avenue A meets Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, going west along the road until connecting to Avenue B by going through the Temple Police Department parking lot. Attendees then will move west along the road, under the South Third Street bridge and connecting to East Avenue A again.
Finally, cars will go west along the road, turning north along South Ninth Street and ending at the intersection with West Central Avenue.
Parade attendance will be free, with the theme of this year’s parade being “Night of Lights.”