Temple traffic issues and mobility needs will be discussed during a city meeting Wednesday night.
The city will hold a public meeting on the Temple Mobility Master Plan from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
The meeting will also be livestreamed as well with a link at templetx.gov/mobility.
“Do you wish there was less traffic congestion? Would you prefer to bike or walk to your destination, or even take public transit? We’re asking these questions (and many more) as we create a Mobility Master Plan that will shape the future of all transportation modes in Temple,” the city said in a news release.
City staff will share updated information on the Mobility Master Plan and encourage individuals to give feedback about various modes of transportation, from highway congestion to bicycle and pedestrian options in Temple, the release said
Email temple.mmp@emailatg.com to make special accommodations.