A Temple man who allegedly stole a gun before shooting four people has been indicted.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was indicted Feb. 2 by a Bell County grand jury.
Brazell’s charges stem from a Sept. 12 shooting on the 900 block of South 24th Street where four people were shot and received injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives with the Temple Police Department believe the shooting was caused by an argument at a grocery store in the 800 block of South 30th Street earlier that day, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Bell County.
During their investigation, detectives reviewed video surveillance from Sunny’s Food Mart, 904 S. 24th Street, which showed that at about 3:31 p.m., Brazell got in an altercation with another man.
The video, the affidavit said, showed Brazell getting into a fight with the driver of another vehicle and reportedly taking a .40 Smith and Wesson handgun from the other person’s car and pointed it towards a female trying to stop the fight.
“Ja’Mountae Brazell entered the white Grand Marquis and obtained a firearm,” the affidavit said. “He pointed that firearm at (the woman). The woman ducked out of the way and tried to push his arm away.”
The vehicle’s owner filed a burglary report for the stolen gun that day, the affidavit said.
Later that day, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 900 block of 24th and suspected Brazell was involved, according to the affidavit.
Brazell was freed from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $100,000 bond on Nov. 16.
Other indictments
• Andrew Norris, 35, of Killeen, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Matthew Bender, 31, of Nolanville, assault of a family member by strangulation.
• Richard R. Broome, 59, of Temple, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than 5 items.
• Michelle Walker, 36, of Harker Heights, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Sherrie A. White, 54, of Taylor, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Roger D. Hilldebrandt, 57, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Daniel Vela, 27, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Clarence E. Jackson, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Walter Pritchard, 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Katrina Chwang Mi Robinson, 24, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.