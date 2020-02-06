Two road projects in Temple will be able to continue work toward completion after a decision Thursday by the City Council.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted to approve two items for ongoing road projects Thursday during its regular meeting. Funding was provided to the road projects along Poison Oak and Hogan roads so work could continue.
“Both of these roadway widening projects will add lane capacity and provide east-west connections between the future Outer Loop and (State Highway) 317,” City Engineer Richard Wilson said. “The Poison Oak Widening Project will also serve the newly opened Charter Oak Elementary School.”
The first item approved by the Council was a payment of more than $85,000 to the owner of three pieces of land along the proposed Poison Oak Road expansion.
While the city and landowner have not come to an agreement for the purchase of the needed right of way, utility easements and temporary construction easements, the payment will allow the city to start work on the road. City officials said the payment made Thursday will go toward the final amount the city will pay for the right of way and easements.
Wilson said he expects the Poison Oak project to go out for contractors to start bidding sometime in the summer 2020.
The Council’s second item was to approve a slight change in the Hogan Road project that will install a new drainage inlet to protect an Oncor electrical box.
Part of Hogan Road to open
The city announced earlier this week that it would be opening a newly paved section of Hogan Road next week. This section to be opened is between SH 317 and Tumbleweed Trail, which has been closed since March 2019.
Two-way traffic will resume along the road Monday, while eastbound-only traffic will still be in effect along the road from Tumbleweed Trail to South Pea Ridge Road.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city will now be turning their focus to completing the northern lanes of the restricted section of road, hoping to complete construction sometime in the summer.
City officials encourage those with questions about the road closure to contact the city’s engineering department at 254-298-5660.