You can thank typesetters and cigar makers for giving you a day off from work today.
Each year, the nation pauses to observe Labor Day, honoring workers and recognizing their contributions.
Even when strikes slowed commerce, rank-and-file citizens continued to support the plight of hourly workers. An example is a Labor Day program in September 1927 at the Belton Lions Clubs, where members rallied “with a plea for better and more sympathetic attitudes toward the man who carries a dinner pail to his job.”
Labor unions were woven into the fabric of Bell County’s working population. By 1909, the Temple city directory listed thriving unions for general laborers, freight handlers, locomotive engineers, locomotive firemen and enginemen, and railway conductors. Later directories listed unions for retail workers, carpenters and other skilled tradesmen.
Labor Day celebrations have roots in 1881, when the founder of a New York carpenters’ union suggested the idea of a holiday to celebrate U.S. workers.
On Sept. 5, about 10,000 workers paraded on New York streets. The celebration was repeated in following years as more states adopted the holiday.
Key to organizing unions under the flagship American Federation of Labor (AFL) was Samuel Gompers (1850-1924), a British-born American cigar maker who maintained a branch office in Temple.
Gompers founded the AFL and served as the organization’s president until his death. He promoted harmony among the different craft unions that comprised the AFL, trying to minimize jurisdictional battles. He promoted thorough organization and collective bargaining to secure shorter hours and higher wages, which he considered the essential first steps to emancipating labor.
Temple, a key railroad town with an assortment of factory workers, caught the attention of Gompers’ organization.
“Quite a number of unions are organized (in Temple) including those among railway men, barbers and retrial clerks,” reported The American Federationist in 1901, the AFL-CIO’s magazine. However, he was dismayed because black workers were reluctant to affiliate all-black unions; Gompers surmised that they were being pressured by the white establishment not to join.
Labor unions have been part of working Texans’ lives even during the days of the republic. The Texas Typographical Association organized in Houston in 1838, just two years after independence from Mexico. A few months later, journeymen printers staged their first strike, demanding 25% increase in wages. They got it.
Early Texas unions were actual social and benevolent societies that limited membership to ethnic and cultural groups. Germans, Scandinavians and Irish had their own unions, complete with beer halls and social events along with union activities.
It was not until 1877 that other workers organized — striking railroaders, dock hands, building tradesmen all brought the state’s economy to a halt.
Farmers and agricultural workers also used the power of unionization to get better pay and working conditions. The first, the Patrons of Husbandry, began in 1873 in Salado. In 1875, the Farmers’ Alliance formed in Lampasas County. Other farmers’ unions followed in more counties.
However, the true history of Bell County’s Labor Day is the story of working people and dangerous jobs.
The year 1894 was a perilous time for working people, especially railroaders. The American Railway Union struck the Santa Fe Railway, crippling Texas commerce.
The nation had been in a severe economic depression since 1893. Twelve-hour shifts were common. Worker conditions were perilous with railroads leading sources of industrial accidents.
About 300 strikers in July 1894 tied up the Galveston depot, stopping passenger trains heading to Temple and northbound points. Police and a sheriff’s posse successfully stopped the protesters as they tried to uncouple two Pullman cars. The angry mob broke cab windows and killed crewmen guarding the engines. However, operators thwarted the onslaught, and trains finally left Galveston for Central Texas.
Telegraph operators quickly notified the Temple station with warnings: Send in the Texas Rangers to protect the trains. The protests followed up the line as four Santa Fe passenger trains halted in Temple, their passengers stranded. The Rangers prevailed, and the trains moved on — eventually.
The Texas troubles were part of a nationwide railroad strike threatened to shut down the country. President Grover Cleveland declared the strike a crime and sent thousands of troops to break it.
Cleveland quickly declared Labor Day a national holiday to prevent unions from organizing. The holiday was intended to show respect and honor for U.S. workers and to give them time with their families.
The ploy worked. By 1895, the Texas Legislature passed measures that protected union labels on goods. In the 1899 session, lawmakers approved “trade associations and other organizations for the purpose of protecting themselves in their personal work . . . in their respective pursuits and employment.” That included “peaceful means attempt to persuade others to join them.”
Although Texans began observing Labor Day in the late 1800s, Bell County’s Labor Day celebrations began to swell in 1909 to widespread celebration. Newspaper accounts indicate that Temple’s and Cameron’s Labor Day events were almost non-existent.
“There was little to distinguish it (the Temple Labor Day observance) from ordinary times,” reported the Temple Times. Employees were kept at their workstations and “the cotton pickers left early for the cotton fields” in Milam County.
In 1909, for the first time, all major businesses closed and workers were encourage to attend programs and a mammoth picnic at Midway Park between Temple and Belton. The Temple Pastors’ Association designated the Sunday before as “Labor Sunday,” with sermons geared to honoring workers and their families.