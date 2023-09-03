Santa Fe freight workers

Workers load freight onto Santa Fe rail cars in the downtown yards in Temple about 1910. Labor unions were woven into the fabric of Bell County’s working population. By 1909, the Temple city directory listed thriving unions for general laborers, freight handlers, locomotive engineers, locomotive firemen and enginemen, and railway conductors.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

You can thank typesetters and cigar makers for giving you a day off from work today.

