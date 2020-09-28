Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple is reporting an increase in convalescent plasma donations, as COVID-19 recoveries increase in Bell County.
This convalescent plasma, which is taken from recovered COVID-19 patients, is now an available United States Food and Drug Administration-approved therapy for hospitalized patients battling a coronavirus infection.
Dr. Walter Linz — Baylor, Scott & White’s director of the transfusion medicine, apheresis medicine & blood donor center — told the Telegram how the FDA is continuing to work with blood collection centers on accumulating more of this antibody-rich plasma for future transfusions.
“The federal government did a really exceptional job with this (treatment). The FDA took this from an investigational product to an approved product for therapy under the emergency part of the Public Health Service Act,” Linz said. “They are working with all the blood collection centers to figure out how we can collect high-titered plasma, which is plasma that has a lot of antibodies in it.”
Linz, who also is an associate professor of pathology at Texas A&M University’s College of Medicine, encouraged already recovered individuals to donate plasma to any area collection center.
“If a person has recovered from COVID-19, we would love to see them become donors,” he said. “There is still a need for convalescent plasma, so we do encourage people who qualify as a donor to make the effort and support us ... or whoever they want to donate with.”
Baylor, Scott & White shared this trend in increasing plasma donations as the Bell County Public Health District identified a new COVID-19 related death of a Temple patient on Monday — bringing the total to 82. There have now been 5,428 cumulative cases recorded, and at least 5,026 people have reportedly recovered to date.
This was the health district’s first update since Friday afternoon.
Of the 82 known coronavirus-related deaths in Bell County, nearly 72 percent of those lost were determined to have a comorbidity present — a death in which one or more medical conditions co-occurred with a COVID-19 infection.
“People that have comorbidities means they are typically also older,” Linz said. “They also are the people that have a higher chance of a bad outcome.”
Health district data shows those aged 60 years and older accounted for 93 percent of COVID-19 related deaths where a comorbidity was present.
Nationwide, more than 200,000 Americans have died from the virus.
Area testing
As active cases in Bell County spiked to 320 on Monday, a temporary COVID-19 state testing site was established in Killeen. The testing site, which opened Monday, will operate through Saturday. Registration is required and can be completed online at gogettested.com.
Testing hours span from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Hillary Shine, city of Killeen spokeswoman, said the Texas Department of State Health Services contracted the service with GoGetTested.com — third-party testing operated by WellHealth Management.
Shine highlighted in a news release how the testing site should be able to test 500 people per day. These tests will be administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected and results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
Area school districts
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which is reporting lab-confirmed cases from Sept. 22 through Monday, shows eight cases: five at Temple High, two at Kennedy-Powell Elementary and one at Lamar Middle.
Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny announced a student tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend — the school district’s first reported case since Sept. 16.
“An 11th-grade student at Salado High tested positive for COVID-19 (on) Sunday,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Belton Independent School District has six active cases of COVID-19: three at Belton High, one at the Belton Early Childhood School, one at Belton Middle School and one at South Belton Middle School.
The Killeen Independent School District is closing in on 100 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as 94 cases have been reported since tracking began on March 16. Students and staff account for the largest percentage of infections with nearly 50 percent of the district’s known cases.
Academy Independent School District recently linked coronavirus information to the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard, which can be accessed online at www.academyisd.net/Domain/316, shows zero lab-confirmed cases in the district.
Blood donations
Although local medical centers are fielding convalescent plasma donations, Linz stressed how there is still a dire need for regular blood donations.
“We don’t want to forget that we still need red cells, and regular plasma and platelets,” he said. “Right now there is a type O-negative blood shortage. It’s hard for the national collectors to collect at a rate needed, so we make up for a lot of that with local collections.”
Linz said blood donations are currently being accepted through scheduled appointments.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 5,428; 5,036 recovered; 320 active; 82 dead*, 59 with comorbidities
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 34 people hospitalized, 9 more than Friday
Temple: 1,791 cases, 34 deaths
Killeen: 1,904 cases, 21 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 724 cases, 12 deaths
Harker Heights: 346 cases, 7 deaths
Other: 663 cases, 8 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 48,313 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.