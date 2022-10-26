Community festival

Residents lined up at the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants and Children booth Wednesday at a community festival at Ferguson Park in Temple. The festival was hosted by the Bell County Hunger Coalition and saw multiple booths set up to educate community members on available services.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

Children played as their parents got an education Wednesday at a festival held by the Bell County Hunger Coalition.

smonaco@tdtnews.com