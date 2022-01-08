Temple College’s financial assistance programs are available for spring 2022 that will enable students to take classes for little or no cost.
All students taking credit courses are eligible to receive emergency aid grants of up to $1,500 if they enroll full time for spring 2022, according to a news release. These grants can be applied directly to tuition for spring classes.
Registration for spring classes will continue through Jan. 14. Classes are available in a variety of formats including in person, online and hybrid.
Spring classes begin Jan. 18.
Through a different financial assistance program, adults who would like to return to school for a short-term certificate program may be able to participate in that program at no cost, the release said.
The following certificate programs will be offered in spring 2022 through the college’s Business and Continuing Education program: CompTIA A+, CompTIA IT Fundamentals, Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA), Electrocardiography (EKG) Technician, Medical Coding, Phlebotomy Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Polysomnography Technician, Sterile Processing Technician, Customer Service Specialist, Project Management, SHRM Certification Preparation and Autodesk Inventor..
For more information, visit www.templejc.edu/free-college.