BELTON — Texas loses an estimated $1.1 billion in uncollected sales tax from online transactions annually, according to the state comptroller.
That may change soon.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, talked about collecting sales tax from online purchases and the potential challenges during a forum Monday morning at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, 412 E. Central Ave.
A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision is leading lawmakers in Texas and other states to begin thinking about how to collect sales tax from online retailers. The court reversed a 1992 decision that said retailers were responsible for collecting sales tax in states where they had a physical presence, the Texas Tribune reported.
The Supreme Court’s ruling allows states to force online retailers to collect sales tax even if they do not have a physical presence in the state.
“It has huge implications for e-commerce sellers, like Amazon, eBay and I can go on with the list,” Shine said.
One proposal, Shine said, is coming from the Texas comptroller’s office — the agency tasked with collecting tax revenue.
“They are going to put rules in to make sure sales tax money that is on e-commerce goes to the point where the sale originated,” Shine said, explaining that, under the proposal, if a Belton resident buys an item from Amazon, the sales tax would come to the city instead of the place from where the item is being shipped. “I don’t know how they’re going to do that because I’m sure it’s going to be a challenge technologically.”
Shine expects states to create new laws to deal with this untouched source of sales tax revenue.
This cannot wait until January 2021 — when the next session of the Legislature begins — for legislators to brainstorm bills.
“We will find some solutions to this if we work at it diligently, professionally and civilly. And if we wait until January, there isn’t enough time,” Shine said.
Already, the House’s top tax lawmakers — the Ways & Means Committee — started discussing tweaks to the state’s existing sales tax laws. The committee met last week in Austin.
Any bills amending Texas’ sales tax laws to include online purchases would go through the Ways & Means Committee.
States will likely mimic a law from South Dakota — which triggered the Supreme Court case upending decades of precedence. That law, Shine said, requires online retailers that make above a certain number of transactions to pay a sales tax.
Randy Pittenger, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president, wants Bell County to have a role in forming any new sales tax legislation.
“I hope that you’ll be back on Ways & Means because you, obviously, have a great deal of knowledge on this in the area,” Pittenger told Shine, who served on the committee during the 2017 legislative session.
Pittenger described the sales tax status quo.
“From a chamber of commerce point of view, I’ll tell you that what businesses want is a level playing field, and when e-commerce doesn’t have to charge the sales tax and a local business does, it doesn’t have a level playing field,” the chamber president said. “Local businesses support the local economy.”