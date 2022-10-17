The westbound right lane of West Adams Avenue — from the 7000 block to Old Waco Road — will be closed daily, beginning Tuesday, for about a week, city officials announced Monday night.
The closure — expected to continue until Oct. 26 — will allow for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk near the new Trinity Plaza shopping center under construction near the Walmart on West Adams.
A portion of the westbound right lane on Adams was closed for several days prior to the city announcement.
Access will be maintained to businesses, the city said. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and pay attention to traffic control devices.