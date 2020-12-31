The city of Temple is catching up on collecting curbside garbage.
The city said in a Wednesday post to Facebook that some residents’ trash may not have been collected on Tuesday and Wednesday because of “unexpected issues.”
“The delays experienced this week were due to truck failures and an increase in garbage being set out,” Temple spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
Temple garbage, recycling and bulk services operated a day earlier under its Christmas schedule, according to the city.
“A lot of people on Thursday’s and Friday’s routes last week did not have their containers out because of the holiday schedule,” Weems said. “This has caused the increase in the amount of trash being collected and the trucks are having to make extra trips to the landfill to empty the trucks.”
Temple’s solid waste department now has the right amount of trucks on the roads and should be catching up, the spokesman said.
“Recycling will be caught up today and trash will be close (behind),” Weems said. “If your container has not been collected on Thursday, it will be collected Friday morning.”
Like last week, trash pickup schedules operated a day earlier because of the New Year’s holiday weekend. Thursday collections were on Wednesday and Friday pickup was on Friday, according to the city of Temple.
Curbside garbage collection returns to its normal schedule next week.