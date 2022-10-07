Editor’s note: The Telegram is participating in National Newspaper Week with a series of articles on how newspapers cover Bell County and the surrounding region.
As Bell County continues to see more and more growth this year, the Telegram is helping to keep residents informed about what is going on.
In recent years the county has seen large amounts of growth along Interstate 35, with the population reported to be 370,647 by the U.S. Census in 2020. This was up by more than 60,000 residents from the census in 2010 when the county was reported to have 310,235 residents.
This increase in population has resulted in more homes and government projects being approved in recent years.
In 2021, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county’s $138 million jail expansion was due to an increasing population locally.
“This growth in our population, while having numerous benefits, also comes with growth in the jail population and this growth comes with increased costs,” Blackburn said. “Growth requires more streets and roads to maintain, more parks to maintain, more police officers, more firefighters and more jail capacity. They are all increased costs.”
One of the greatest areas of growth Temple has seen in recent years is with new businesses or the expansion of existing ones.
In March, the Telegram broke the story about Meta Platforms Inc. — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other social media subsidiaries — coming to the city.
The company announced and has since started construction on an $800 million data center in the city’s industrial district. The 400-acre site is roughly bordered by Loop 363, Industrial Park Boulevard and Eberhardt Road.
At the time, Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the new data center, one of fewer than 20 worldwide, would help bring in more investment to the city.
“Other technology companies will seek to locate facilities in Temple,” Davis said. “There are a very limited number of communities in the country that qualify to even make the short list for this type of project.”
The Telegram has covered many other instances of growth in the city, such as the new $106 million East Penn Manufacturing Co. facility completed in August.
Growth of businesses locally has helped fuel the rising demand of new homes, as many move to the area for work.
Davis said the city was on track for more than 1,200 new homes to start construction this year, 100 more than the amount built last year.
To keep readers up to date on the rapidly expanding county, the Telegram constantly highlights rezoning and plat requests approved at the city and county level. These have ranged from the Three Creeks subdivision west of Belton to recently approved projects for new apartments in West Temple.
Part of this coverage has included reports on not just the development itself but the reaction of the surrounding community to the projects.
One example of this took place last month when the Temple City Council approved 270 apartment units near Temple’s First Baptist Church despite opposition from neighbors.
The Telegram followed the development opposition from when a petition was first created on Change.org to when it was ultimately approved by the City Council.
Infrastructure developments also have been highlighted in recent years.
A project continually covered by the Telegram has been a proposed “Lake to Lake” road in Belton, opposition to it and the measures the city of Belton and the Texas Department of Transportation have taken to address those concerns. In April Belton narrowed down possible alternative routes for the road, which would connect Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lakes, after opposition to the proposed route by some property owners that would be affected.
A proposed pipeline to carry water from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake also has drawn resident interest as the project could take a similar route as the proposed Lake to Lake Road.