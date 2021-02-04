Around 500 elementary students in the Belton Independent School District spent last month preparing for this week.
Everything is on the line for them as they compete in several academic contests for the University Interscholastic League. The competitions include creative art, chess puzzle, music memory, ready writing, spelling, storytelling, oral reading, art memory and number sense.
“These competitions provide outlets for our students to practice higher order thinking,” said Barbara Epperson, the district’s advanced academic coordinator. “That means it requires them to do more than just restate facts. They must understand them, connect them to other concepts, put them together in new ways and apply them to new problems.”
Typically, UIL students would meet at their campus and hold practice in person after school. But — like all of life this past year — the COVID-19 pandemic upended that.
“This year, because of COVID-19 safety protocols, we’ve grouped students by competition category and grades, and practices are being held virtually,” elementary UIL coordinator Amanda Curylo said. “Since they’re virtual, groups are able to meet at various times — sometimes later into the evening — and that’s made it more convenient for some students to participate.”
That switch has been positive because teachers and students from different campuses had an opportunity to get to know each other and work together, Curylo said.
Bunnie Palomino and Matt Simper are two Belton ISD educators who coached students for their UIL contests.
Palomino is an interventionist and teacher at Lakewood Elementary who has been helping prepare students for the oral reading competition.
“Slow it down. Emphasize the words. E-nun-ciate,” Palomino recently told students during a Zoom conversation.
Simper, a Southwest Elementary teacher, coached fifth-graders in the new science and technology competition. In that contest, participants create a working model and advertisement for a new innovation that solves a real-world problem, according to Belton ISD.
“This is really more for those kids who are self-directed, they have that fire,” Simper said, adding he has heard students say they are inventors now.
Maezy Mitchell, a fifth-grader at Lakewood, was one of Simper’s students in the science and technology category.
“I wanted to design something cool, but sometimes it can be a little difficult if you’re drawing something and then you go over the top with it and then you realize you can’t build it,” Maezy said. “I’ve learned that it requires a lot of hard work and time.”