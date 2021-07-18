BELTON — Bill Creech, 101, a World War II U.S. Army veteran, was honored for his 65-year membership in the Masonic Lodge of Texas on Saturday at Creekside Terrace, 1555 Powell Avenue.
Sandra Creech, his oldest daughter, of Temple, said he landed at Normandy with the Second Infantry Division, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and participated in the liberation of Pilsen, Czechosolovakia.
He became a Mason in 1955, but the 2020 award ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19, she said.
Creech, who she described as “quite active,” said he was a platoon sergeant when his unit landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day Plus One. The beach hadn’t been secured and it took the U.S. forces nearly all day to do that, he said.
“We didn’t push them off,” he said of the German soldiers entrenched above them. “They left. I didn’t get a scratch. I was one of the very few that didn’t get wounded.”
However, he was later wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, he said. At some point he “got a battlefield commission,” he said and mustered out as a second lieutenant.
“When I got back to New York, it was all festivities,” he said. “Some guy reporter from Time Magazine wanted to interview me. He acted like I won the war.”
Creech said he was very happy about the 65-year award and being greeted by everybody. A lot of his family members were there, including a grandson, great-grandson and great-granddaughter.
His son-in-law, Alan Lytle of Temple, said he’s known Creech for 37 years.
“He has been a fantastic pop,” he said. “He’s an amazing guy.”
John Sisemore, district deputy of Masonic District 52, led the ceremony.
“Age has always been the crowning glory of man,” he said. Creech completed his Masonic qualifying work in three months in 1955, he said.
“What else was going on in 1955?” Sisemore asked.
The minimum wage was a dollar an hour, he said. Johnny Carson first appeared on the “Tonight Show” and gasoline was 23 cents a gallon.
Sisemore listed some of Creech’s Masonic achievements through the years, including serving as a lodge master and receiving the Golden Trowel.
“Brother Creech … you have approached the altar of free masonry again,” he said.
After his daughter pinned a golden emblem on his chest, Creech said it had been a short 65 years.
“I’ve enjoyed my masonry,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time as an officer. My wife and I traveled with the masonry. When I was working I traveled a lot. It was a blessing to visit these other lodges.”
Bobby Lakomia, a longtime Eastern Star, said she and Leech were in the same chapter a long time.
“I was Worthy Matron five times and he was Worthy Patron five times,” she said.
She was at his 50-year ceremony, she said.
“I told him we’ll be at the next one. He said, ‘I’ll be 100.’ The only thing I couldn’t do was make him a pineapple upside-down cake. I just didn’t have time for that.”
Michael Campbell, district deputy of District 48, said this was only the second 65-year award he had seen as a Mason. Ricky Hayes, a member of District 52, said he has known Creech for years.
“I’m so proud of this man,” he said.