Bell County Commissioners will consider today whether to approve price increases for oil-based products — including asphalt needed for local road projects — as market prices escalate.
The Commissioners Court will determine whether to approve the increases or rebid current contracts, officials said. The court will “consider approving … price adjustments” for asphalt, oils and emulsions from Cleveland Asphalt Products Inc. for the remainder of fiscal year 2022 “due to exceptional circumstances of rapid rising costs in the current market,” according to the meeting agenda. Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Cleveland Asphalt Products, based in Shepherd, supplies materials to Bell County’s road and bridge department, including liquid asphalt emulsion, which is used to seal-coat roads to protect them from the weather.
The cost for liquid asphalt emulsion is increasing by 95 cents a gallon, from $1.71 to $2.66.
“If we stick to our current seal coat list, that will increase our cost by about $600,000 more than what we planned on,” Jeff Ivey, supervising foreman for the road and bridge department, told commissioners last week. “Budget wise, it will increase by about $400,000 if we stick to our current plan.”
Bell County budgeted $1.4 million for its seal coat projects this year, with the goal to protect 103 miles of county roadways. Due to the price increase, Ivey said he expects the county will need to scale back this work by at least 25 miles.
Another product — cationic slow-setting hard-penetration asphalt emulsion — will rise from $1.20 a gallon to $1.78 a gallon under the price adjustment.
Cleveland Asphalt has seen prices rise from $375 a ton for asphalt in January 2021 to the current $590 per ton, Ivey told commissioners.
Contracts to purchase asphalt products are decided through a competitive bidding process, with the lowest bid for products getting the contract. Despite this process, the price can be raised if evidence of increased costs of products can be shown, county officials said. The county can either accept these price increases or bring the contracts out to bid again.
However, if contracts that see price increases are put out to bid again, that does not necessarily mean lower prices, officials said.
Companies that bid on local contracts could show higher costs or even come back to the county a few months later and request similar increases.
Judge David Blackburn, Bell County’s top administrator, said last week that department budgets will need to be adjusted as more companies will come forward citing higher costs.
The county’s gasoline budget also would become strained by rising costs, especially since sheriff’s deputies frequently transport inmates to other counties.
“We can’t get a third or two thirds of the way through the budget year and be out of money and out of gas,” Blackburn said.