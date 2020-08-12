The Temple ISD Board of Trustees was selected as a 2020 Honor School Board — one of five across the state.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said he was elated for his board to be given this recognition, which came through the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators School Boards Awards. The board, which received the same recognition in 2001 and 1983, was named Education Service Center Region 12’s school board of the year in July.
“This is truly an outstanding recognition for the Temple community and school district,” Ott told the Telegram. “To be named as one of the top-five Honor Boards in Texas reflects well of the commitment, selfless service and leadership of this exceptional team. Our students and staff are truly blessed to be in their hands. I’m personally grateful to be on their team and wish them the best as they compete for the state finalist on behalf of Wildcat Nation.”
Harlingen Consolidated ISD Superintendent Art Cavazos, whose trustees were named the Outstanding School Board for 2019, chaired this year’s selection committee. TASA said a variety of criteria was utilized: support for educational performances and educational improvement projects, commitment to a code of ethics, and “maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationships among board members.”
Amy Francisco — TASA’s director of communications and media relations — said the selection committee was impressed with the Temple ISD Board of Trustees’ comprehensive plans for enabling a “high standard of excellence” in their district.
The selection committee was especially interested in the board’s gender equity plan and project diploma program, she said in a news release.
Seven people comprise the Temple ISD board: Virginia Suarez, Linell Davis, Sandhya Sanghi, Shannon Gowan, Shannon Myers, Ronnie Gaines and Dan Posey, the board’s president.
Ott is pleased to be associated with a diverse school board that has sustained a healthy relationship with its community.
“Board members have an ear to the ground, and a hand in supporting all school staff in establishing policies that allow for fully provisioned classrooms, first-class facilities, a safe environment and a caring place for educating our student population,” he said.
TASA also recognized Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Mesquite, Sheldon and Tornillo independent school districts as Honor School Boards for 2020. Each school board will be interviewed during txEDCON this year — a virtual conference hosted by TASA and the Texas Association of School Boards.
One group of trustees will be named the 2020 Outstanding School Board during the conference, which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.