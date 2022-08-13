BELTON — Old cowboys never die. They just fade away.
This could be the mantra for members of the Texas Senior Pro Rodeo Association, which closes two days of competition today at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Beverly Shoaf of Gatesville, rodeo secretary, said members must be older than 40 to compete.
“I have people in their 80s participating,” she said.
The events facing cowboys and cowgirls are barrel racing, calf roping and team roping. The calf roping is divided into three sections: tie-down roping, breakaway roping and ribbon roping. In team roping, one contestant ropes the steer’s head and the other catches the heels.
Steve Jones, 63, of Kosse, TSPRA vice president, was the heeler in a team roping duo. He’s been in the club for about 20 years.
“This whole association gives the people that still love to compete a place to compete with people of their own age group,” he said. “And it’s truly a family.”
The TSPRA grand finale will be in Hamilton in October. Shoaf said they will have more than $100,000 in awards.
Jones has a practicing arena at home, he said. He has children and grandchildren who enjoy riding horses and trying to compete.
“Anything they’re going to do, they have to enjoy it,” he said. “They have to keep the fun in it.”
“We try to invest time in people,” Jones said. “It’s really association wide. At our ages we jump at the chance to invest time in people.”
“This association as well as the better part of our culture still honors our country and our God,” he said.
He introduced Troy Starr, 67, of Lockhart, who competes in all of the events and was scheduled to lead a worship service at 8 a.m. today. His topic was: “Who do you think you are?”
He serves as an evangelist for cowboy churches and said there’s hope for the country if people would repent.
Mike Beasley, 67, of Sulphur, La., competed in calf roping and team roping on a horse named Stewie. He’s been roping for about 50 years, he said.
“I was high school champion team roper in Louisiana in 1973,” he said.
He likes getting the horse ready during the week, he said.
“At my age, it helps me stay in shape,” he said.
There are two methods of heeling, he said. Some ropers set the rope ahead so the steer will step into it.
“Others get in time with the steer and make the rope hit the steer when his back legs are in the air,” he said.
Rex Sandifer, 75, of Elgin competed in team roping on Dollar, an 8-year-old gelding.
“I’ve had real good luck,” he said.
He’s won in calf roping and team roping several times, he said.
“It’s just a blessing to be at this age and still be able to rope,” he said. “I do the heading. To me it’s easier than the heeling.”
He’s been riding and roping since he was 3, he said. His grandfather and his dad both rodeoed, so it was something he grew up with.