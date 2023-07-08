Academy High School alumnus Marshal Hodges always has had a passion for filmmaking.
As a student in Bell County, he captured thousands of frames for several short films at a variety of businesses — local favorites that included the Temple Public Library, downtown Temple and Rylander’s Best Burgers.
Now, his talents have brought him to Baton Rouge as a member of Unoriginal Films, an independent production company, to produce a feature film that showcases the Louisiana capital and its polarizing environments.
“‘Beware: The Box Folk’ takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the heart of downtown Baton Rouge, immersing them in a captivating tale that highlights the city’s multifaceted nature,” Unoriginal Films said in a news release. “With stunning visuals, the film seamlessly blends tranquil and inviting scenes with the tension and intrigue of a classic crime thriller.”
Last Saturday, Hodges and Unoriginal Films called on enthusiasts and fans of independent cinema to help bring that vision to screens across the globe when it announced a crowdfunding campaign — an endeavor that Hodges noted would help finance production costs, including location, equipment rentals, set design, visual effects and post-production fees.
“We are incredibly excited to embark on this filmmaking journey with ‘Beware: The Box Folk’ and showcase the untapped potential of downtown Baton Rouge as a captivating film setting,” Hodges, a partner at Unoriginal Films, said. “We believe that through this project, we can create an unforgettable cinematic experience that challenges the boundaries of traditional storytelling.”
The film has a total budget of $50,000 — $37,000 of which will go directly to production expenses. The remaining $13,000 will help them complete the post-production edit and acquire insurance and permits.
“The crowdfunding campaign offers a variety of exclusive perks for supporters, including behind-the-scenes access, limited edition merchandise, VIP screenings and the opportunity to be credited as an official backer,” Unoriginal Films said. “By contributing to the campaign, supporters will not only help bring this captivating project to life, but also play a vital role in supporting independent filmmaking and promoting arts in the community.”
As of Friday afternoon, $21,680 of the budget goal has been raised. Celtic Studios, the largest studio facility in Louisiana, is among those sponsors.
“Our new mission at Celtic Studios is community outreach and education on our film trade,” Celtic Studios said in a Facebook post. “What better way to get involved than supporting our Baton Rouge filmmakers. We are proud to announce we will be hosting Unoriginal Films’ first feature of ‘Beware: The Box Folk’ shooting here in December.”
Pledges, which will be accepted until early August, can be made online at seedandspark.com/fund/beware-the-box-folk#story.
Hodges told the Telegram that he hopes his hometown-area community will help support the project.