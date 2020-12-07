A Temple motorist was killed in a collision Monday afternoon on the State Highway 36 bridge across Lake Belton.
The accident occurred at about 1:25 p.m. near Leona Park Road when a 2001 Acura CLS sedan failed to yield to a tractor-trailer and pulled into the vehicle’s path, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Monday.
Dallas Scott Paschall, 20, of Temple was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
A 22-year-old passenger in the Acura suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Washko said.
The accident shut down the bridge in both directions, but lanes have reopened, Washko said.
“The crash scene is active and ongoing,” Washko said. “The roadway has reopened, and we urge (motorists) to exercise caution while work crews are still on the scene.”