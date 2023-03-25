SALADO — Creativity blossomed Saturday during the 23rd annual Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival outside of the Salado Civic Center, where the community interacted with several vendors selling handcrafted items from all over the state.
This year, over 75 vendors showcased their talent, hard work and expertise.
“We’ve continued to grow this event every single year. We love it and the community loves it,” said Amanda Organ, executive director of the Salado Chamber of Commerce and event coordinator. “Not only do we get people from our community showing up each year, we get travelers from all over the state to either visit or participate.”
Festival attendees were encouraged to shop from several talented crafters in jewelry, woodworking, paintings, photography, pottery, knitting, embroidery, toy making and more.
First time vendor, Teresa Barrientes of Granny T’s Creations — inspired by the nickname given by her grandson — brought her hobby of crocheting to the event with a variety of handmade stuffed animal toys. Barrientes has been crocheting for seven years and is fulfilled whenever her creations make people smile.
“I get overjoyed each time. I love seeing the smiling faces, especially from the kids,” Barrientes said. “I try to follow popular characters on the internet that children can be excited about. It’s a little difficult to follow the patterns online so each one ends up unique and they’re all individually priced.”
While some vendors such as Barrientes have fairly recently started their passion projects, others have had a life-long head start.
Martin Pothier of Pothier Photography is a photographer of 45 years.
“It all started with me working in a camera store and my boss asked me to hang up some of my work, then a local minister saw them and asked if I could put some work up in a vestibule, then someone from church was a show promoter and asked if I’d like to participate and so on,” Pothier recounts. “It’s all a labor of love. I won’t ever get rich because of it but it helps support what I love doing. Whenever I get a positive reaction to my work it’s very humbling and appreciated.”
Organ said planning for the festival typically begins in January with more intricate planning happening about two weeks out that includes where vendors will be placed throughout the grounds.
Portia Hopkins has attended the festival for the past five years and is always amazed at the creativity of talent on display.
“I love to just stroll by and browse all of these amazing works of art. I do try to support when I can,” Hopkins said. “These festivals are always wonderful. They give a platform to young adults and old-timers like me to share their love to the community.”