Face painting

Mary-Ellen Thomas with Mermaid Gramma Face Paint uses Alyson Hooper’s face as a canvas Saturday as she transformers the girl into a rainbow kitty during the Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival in Salado.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

SALADO — Creativity blossomed Saturday during the 23rd annual Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival outside of the Salado Civic Center, where the community interacted with several vendors selling handcrafted items from all over the state.