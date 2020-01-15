For a second year, Bobby Ott has received a positive public evaluation of his role as superintendent of the Temple Independent School District.
The Temple school board completed Ott’s annual appraisal on Monday, evaluating his performance in five domains: board and community relations, district management, student achievement, human resources and district communications.
“That’s one of the more uncomfortable things that I’ve ever sat through … But public evaluation is pretty uncomfortable,” Ott said. “It’s the right thing for the community to do it and to do it publicly.”
Ott’s evaluation — compiled from individual assessments covering December 2018 through December 2019 — was graded on a numeric scale with five being the highest rating. Human resources was rated to be the district’s greatest strength under Ott’s leadership with a 4.5 score.
He received 4.39 scores for district communication and district management; a 4.2 score for board and community relations; and a 4.17 score in student achievement. Each rating by the board was above 4 on a scale in which a 5 is the highest score.
In student achievement, the board stressed they are still extremely proud of their recent “B” rating from the Texas Education Agency.
“All of the hard work has paid off,” said Dan Posey, president of the Temple ISD board of trustees. “This is the top most priority of the TISD Board and Dr. Ott … to make sure all stakeholders share the sense of urgency regarding student learning.”
The board noted Ott’s development and implementation of programs to maintain high levels of student morale. Posey noted how these programs, including the Superintendent Scholars Award ceremony, the fine arts signing and the Rejuvenate program for International Baccalaureate students have made the Temple ISD community feel appreciated.
Emphasis was placed on the plethora of meaningful relationships the district has sustained outside of the classroom and into the community.
“Dr. Ott absolutely exceeds expectations in this area,” Posey said. “He is constantly expending energy fostering established community relationships, digging deeper into how those relationships can be mutually beneficial and exploring new opportunities, big and small, for the district.”
Posey mentioned how Ott’s drive for active community engagement can be seen in his consistent attendance at events throughout the district.
“He is constantly visiting all campuses and TISD functions … He is a very familiar face,” Posey said. “Implementation of TISD’s social media presence has added an element of positive culture. Previously, we lacked a plan for telling our positive stories.”
Ott said his team helps him to actively engage in these activities, while some superintendents are unable to.
“I’m able to be at a lot of events ... I’m able to be a cheerleader of sorts, an ambassador and an advocate,” Ott said. “That’s because there are folks that have bright ideas. They’re innovative and they work really hard for our students, and we need to make sure the logistics and the important matters of running and organization are in line.”
The board believes these marketing efforts went a long way toward depicting an accurate picture of both the district’s strengths and successes. Posey elaborated, citing how TISD recently provided the largest compensation package to every district employee under Ott’s leadership.
“This strategic move will allow us to secure and retain the best teachers and staff for TISD,” Posey said.
It already seems to be working, as the district’s teacher retention improved by 7 percent. The board was pleased with the TISD finance team’s efforts to maintain the district’s finances in a healthy shape, “while still maximizing these funds for student programs, teacher pay, facility construction, renovation and school expansion.”
Strides have been made in these areas with the approval of House Bill 3 by the Texas Legislature in 2019, and Posey said the board values Ott’s guidance and leadership toward best allocating these resources. These funds will assist the district with expansion.
“Dr. Ott cares about the staff and it was evident from the way revenues from HB 3 were allocated,” Posey said.
Ott spoke in length about his gratitude toward the board. He said the board is a fantastic group of people and he prides himself on the relationships he has developed not only with them collectively but as individuals as well.
“That’s something you work over time,” Ott said. “I have an incredible team. It’s the administration, the staff ... It’s everyone and a lot of the ideas come from the folks sitting right there”
Ott expressed his appreciation for the board’s evaluation, and extended his admiration toward Temple students.
“We truly have special students in Temple and I mean that … I love every one of them,” Ott said. “They’re all gifted and we have a great supportive community so I’m very blessed to be in this position.”