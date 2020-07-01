Investigators returned Wednesday to a Bell County site where partial remains were found during a search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen a day prior.
Texas EquuSearch Director Tim Miller told the Telegram Tuesday that authorities believe the remains — found in a shallow grave — belong to Guillen, pending a positive identification.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department Maj. T.J. Cruz said investigators returned to the scene at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, and located more evidence during their investigation.
“We did find some more remains today,” he said.
Cruz said he left the scene at approximately 5:43 p.m.