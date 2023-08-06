BELTON — There did not appear to be any letup in the crowd Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, the second and final day of the 2023 Bell County Comic Con.
People — many of them in elaborate costumes — edged their way through the lanes of the various Expo Center buildings, seeking an encounter with celebrities, voice actors, artists and super heroes.
Among those in costume were Fabian Burgoa of Baytown; his wife, Fabiola; and their grandson, James, 5. Fabian was dressed as a Sith from “Star Wars.” Fabiola and James were dressed as Jedis.
They watch “Star Wars” movies, Fabian said.
His grandson likes watching the “Star Wars” movies, he said, and has been practicing martial arts.
This was their first time at the Bell County Comic Con.
On the floor of the Garth Arena, Rick’s Comic Crypt, operated by Rick Wayt of San Antonio, had rows of comic books, mostly from the 1960s up to more current comics.
“A lot of Marvel movies have brought new collectors into the market,” he said. “A lot of people are looking for comics they have seen at the movies or on TV.”
Marvel and DC are the biggest comic book publishers, he said. He also has comics from Image, Dark Horse and other independent publishers.
His market is mostly made up of adults, he said, but movies and TV shows have brought children back into it.
He has been to most of the Bell County Comic Cons, he said, and plans on returning next year.
“They get a really good attendance here,” he said.
Across the aisle, Michelle Castillo of Rowlett showed off Meesh Originals, which are custom embroidered messenger bags and backpacks with comics, science fiction and horror themes. Her husband, Mark, hand draws the artwork and she does the stitching.
For about eight years, she said, they’ve made about two shows a month.
“We sold a lot yesterday,” she said. “We’ve done Bell County one other time, a few years back. I don’t know anybody else who does it.”
They plan to be in Chicago next weekend, she said, and will be starting the drive Tuesday. When they were younger, she said, and there was a show in the Dallas area, their children would come to help them out.
“Now our grandkids will come and hang out with us,” she said.
John Gonzalez of San Antonio said The Legging Lass stayed busy both days. He and his wife, Jamie Richter, a custom apparel designer, have been doing the Belton show for about five years.
They do leggings, shorts, lounge pants, joggers, shirts and jackets.
“She designs it all and we make it all,” he said. “It’s our own custom fabric — super soft.”
They are known for their quality and comfort, he said, and the No. 1 seller is the joggers. And the women love their skirts, he said.
“We’re basically family-based,” he said. “We have a lot of loyal customers who come back every year.”
His wife had no background in clothing design, he said. They got into leggings many years ago, when she was in the hospital and looking for comfortable clothing. She started selling another designer, he said, but thought they could do better.
“She wanted something comfortable but fun, and there are not a whole lot out there doing that,” he said.