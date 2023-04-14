It used to be commonplace. Holy Trinity Catholic School won 12 state academic titles in the 14 years from 2005 through 2018, coming in second the two other times.
It’s been a while, but Holy Trinity is back on top.
After a second-place finish in 2019, a canceled meet in 2020, and third-place finishes in 2021 and 2022, Holy Trinity scored 202.83 points — the most the team has ever scored — and edged out Tomball Rosehill Christian for the state title in TAPPS 3A Academics.
“You start to wonder if you’ll ever get there again,” said Chris Mosmeyer, Holy Trinity’s head coach of Academics and Forensics (Speech and Debate). “We have some very talented rivals in 3A. We had just enough.”
Holy Trinity also placed fourth as a team at the TAPPS 3A Art Meet.
Final results in the TAPPS 3A State Academic meet had Temple’s Holy Trinity first with 202.83 points, Tomball Rosehill Christian second with 201.16 points, Round Rock Christian third with 121.5 points, Tyler Bishop Gorman fourth with 61 points and Waco Bishop Reicher fifth with 41 points.
Sixteen schools competed in the 3A meet.
Holy Trinity was second in academic events with 96.5 points, behind Rosehill Christian, and was first in Speech events with 106.33 points. Holy Trinity was the top debate school with 19 points.
Academic events
Advanced Mathematics: seventh, Jalen Cooper.
Ready Writing: fifth, Waverly Stewart.
Literary Criticism: fifth, Therese Mosmeyer, and sixth, Priscilla Whorton.
Current Events: second, Zachary Boor.
Spelling: third, John Mottram, and sixth, Thomas Bennett.
Spanish: second, Valerie Schwartz and fourth, Brisa Gonzalez-Fernandez.
Calculator: second, Cooper.
Science: second, Cooper.
Chemistry: Champion, Cooper; and seventh, Josh Barkis.
Social Studies: Champion, Boor and fifth, Stewart.
Number Sense: Champion, Boor; second, Sam Kwan; and fifth, Cooper.
Speech events
Lincoln-Douglas Debate: State Runner-Up, Jonah Ainley; tied for third, Zachary Boor and Nicholas Boor.
Prose: second, Therese Mosmeyer, and sixth, Theresa Lindberg.
Oratory: second, Therese Mosmeyer; third, Folake Fregene-Olabisi; and seventh, Josh Barkis.
Duet Acting: second, Therese Mosmeyer and Isabelle Kuriger; sixth, Valerie Schwartz and Jonah Ainley; seventh, Josie Ogunmuyiwa and Fregene-Olabisi.
Persuasive Speaking: second, Valerie Schwartz; third, Zachary Boor; and fourth, Victoria Mosmeyer.
Solo Acting: Champion, Victoria Mosmeyer; and seventh, Wesley Kuriger.
Poetry: Champion, Theresa Lindberg; and second, Isabelle Kuriger.
Art meet
Printmaking: Honorable mentions, Sean Obu, Adrian Torres for “Space” and “Katana.”
Fashion Design: seventh, Therese Mosmeyer, “Threads.”
Photography (color) sixth, Preston Nguyen, “Starting Line.”
Seek & Sketch (color) fourth, Sarah Barkis.
On-Site Drawing: first, Therese Mosmeyer; and fourth, Victoria Obregon.
Painting: third, Obregon, “Still Life.”
Communication Design: first, Folakemi Fregene-Olabisi, “DNA Makes You You.”
2D Mixed Media: first, James Humphreys, “Based Boy Billionaire.”