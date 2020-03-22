The stately red-and-cream Barclay home, a Temple landmark at the corner of South 25th Street and West Avenue H, also bears a dark story of worldwide death.
Completed in 1915, the expansive Colonial Revival house was a symbol of prosperity and gracious entertaining for the entire city.
Yet, three years after its construction, William Anderson Barclay (1849-1927) and his wife, Martha King Ledbetter Barclay (1851-1934), announced in the Temple Daily Telegram on Oct. 19, 1918, that their comfortable world had been upended.
“This commodious home is to be disposed of, owning to family being broken by death. We can no longer make it suitable to our needs, as we are reduced to two old people,” the announcement began, accompanied by a photo of their house. “The new and handsome furniture goes with the home.”
The week before, their daughter, Bernice, had died in the 1918 influenza epidemic, leaving her grieving husband and infant son behind. Her bereft parents had no choice but to sell their treasured property.
Bernice was one of millions felled by a variant of one of humankind’s oldest specters: influenza. This quickly spreading disease broke families, stopped travel and commerce, created havoc in the economy and closed schools and churches.
Not immune to the medical disaster, Bell County was considered what one newspaper called “the nest of the influenza epidemic.”
Between September 1918 and June 1919, an estimated 675,000 Americans died as a result — more than the combined combat deaths of U.S. forces in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Conservative estimates place the worldwide death toll at 30 million to 40 million.
Bell County health and government officials are now grappling with the rising numbers of people sick with COVID-19. In 1918 as well as 2020, the best prevention was frequent hand washing and avoiding crowds.
At the center of the horrendous drama was county health officer Dr. Milton Perry McElhannon (1880-1942) of Belton and Temple’s health officer, Dr. Thelbert Forney Bunkley (1890-1972).
In all, 50 million worldwide died of influenza, compared to the nine million who died during actual combat. Influenza was no respecter of persons — rich or poor, mother or child, soldier or civilian. The flu was a monster with a mighty appetite — consuming people in their beds while they sweltered in high fevers and excruciating headaches, their skin the color of wet ashes, their lungs suffocating with fluid.
The disease spread early to Temple, a commercial and transportation center.
Temple also had most of the physicians and four hospitals. Besides King’s Daughters and Scott & White hospitals, Temple also had the Santa Fe Hospital for railway employees and a hospital for African-Americans that opened in May 1917. Belton’s only hospital, the Belton Sanitarium, had opened in 1916.
Physicians and hospitals were unprepared. Bell was among the few counties with an active public health department. The state had little authority and infrastructure to handle health emergencies.
The monster disease’s encroachment was insidious. The first case was in a soldier at a Kansas military post in the early morning of March 11, 1918. By noon, 100 soldiers reported sick. Within a week, 500 were stricken. By August, influenza broadened nationwide.
In the first week of September, Texas newspapers, including the Temple Daily Telegram, reported an epidemic was likely. Meanwhile, Bell County physicians started seeing greater numbers.
On Sept. 26, McElhannon warned all county residents of the impending epidemic. He advised caregivers to “immediately have (the infected) person placed in bed, isolated, give a purgative, followed by aspirin and Dover’s powder for relief of pain, kept on liquid diet.”
Dover’s Powder, the “cure of choice,” contained ipecac and opium. The Telegram also ran cautionary stories urging readers to avoid quack cures such as sulfur, dandruff soap, bunion salve, liver “cures” and “pink pills.”
By the third week of September, McElhannon and Bunkley ordered closings of schools, churches, movie houses and theaters as well as canceling sporting and social events.
Wilma Carlton, R.N., (1882-1923), director of Scott & White nurses and chairwoman of Bell County nursing services, appealed for mobilization of “all women and girls with nursing experience of any kind to be undertaken at once.” She personally handled 60 to 100 hospitalized patients.
Heeding her call, Allie Owens (1888-1918) of Belton quit her job as a telephone operator to volunteer as a nurse, only to be felled a week later by the virus.
Running out of beds, Temple hospitals housed patients in tents and outbuildings. The Bell County Red Cross organized a volunteer nursing corps to assist in caring for the homebound.
By mid-October, Bell County was in deep crisis. “The situation grows more serious here every day,” McElhannon said. “Every precaution is being taken to get it under control.”
Bunkley reported 100 new cases overnight on Oct. 15. Newspapers filled daily with obituaries and heartbreaking stories of lives gone too soon. The virus was no respecter of age, social status or race.
To boost lagging business, Temple and Belton merchants launched special sales and extended hours, but Bunkley and McElhannon ordered all stores to close early and churches to cancel Sunday services.
By Oct. 29, Texas reported 106,978 cases and more than 2,181 dead. The state health department was so overwhelmed that officials admitted the numbers were probably much higher.
Bell County’s death toll will never be known because local health officials quit counting, but the city of Temple purchased an additional 1.5 acres for emergency burials in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Cases waned as the weather warmed in early 1919. A second wave of influenza returned that fall, but not with the virulence of the previous year. Not until 1933 did scientists discover that influenza was caused by a virus.