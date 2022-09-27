Temple ISD is placing an increased emphasis on structured literacy across its elementary school campuses.
“There is lots of brain research out there on how our brains learn to read, so several years ago the Texas Legislature decided to require all kindergarten through third-grade teachers and principals to go through a Reading Academy based on the Science of Reading,” Lisa Adams, deputy superintendent of academic and school leadership for Temple ISD, told the Telegram.
Temple ISD teachers began completing these online training sessions — which takes at least 60 hours to complete — during the 2021-22 school year.
“What we learned was that the Science of Reading and our reading curriculum was not aligned,” Adams said. “So we began to investigate structured literacy, which is more aligned to the Science of Reading because it has really explicit phonic instructions. If a student is learning about the tricky ‘e’ that makes ‘hid’ become the word ‘hide,’ then the student should also see that in their reading.”
This newfound approach to reading led Temple ISD toward piloting the Amplify Texas Elementary Literacy Program at three campuses — Jefferson, Western Hills and Raye-Allen elementary schools.
The TEA initiative helps students improve their phonemic awareness, handwriting skills, vocabulary, spelling and grammar through daily practice.
“As we were implementing that program with our students at those three schools, we saw that our students began to demonstrate a really high mastery of their learning. So we had principals at the other schools wanting to learn more,” Adams said. “Now we have the program at all eight of our elementary campuses this year.”
On Tuesday, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath visited Jefferson Elementary to see how Temple ISD has responded to its shift in curriculum models — a visit that Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott was thrilled about.
“He’s always been very interested in how our schools are implementing the Amplify program, because our students have been doing very well,” Ott, who the Texas Association of School Boards named the Texas superintendent of the year on Saturday, said. “So he wanted to come and get lesson plans from teachers. He was very impressed and even made the statement that he would like his own kids to have this experience, which I thought was very positive.”
Adams also enjoyed Morath’s visit.
“I was incredibly proud to be a Wildcat today,” she said. “The commissioner interacted with our students and with our teachers, with our campus administrators, and with our district leaders, who have really put all their blood, sweat and tears into implementing this program. It was not easy to shift from one way of teaching to another, but the increase in student engagement and the increase in student achievement has just been phenomenal.”
Morath’s visit included trips to a fifth-grade classroom where students were learning about Leonardo da Vinci and the Renaissance, and to a kindergarten classroom where students were learning about Ray Charles and what it means to be blind.
“We talked about lots of different things but he remarked on our student engagement, on how teachers have embedded a lot of brain-based strategies to ensure that all the kids are understanding and participating, and on the rigor and level of vocabulary that he heard our students using,” Adams said.