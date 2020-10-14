BELTON — Allen West — a former one-term congressman from Florida who is the new chairman of the Texas Republican Party — made a promise about what he thinks Texas politics will look like after the Nov. 3 election
“When you look at the electoral map of the great state of Texas by county, we will see less and less blue,” West told a crowd of more than 200 people — most of whom were not wearing masks, closely gathered inside the Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Wednesday night. “We’re going to win people over by the power of our message.”
West was the keynote speaker at a rally hosted by the Central Texas Tea Party. State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, also spoke.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, were scheduled to speak but did not.
Buckley, Shine said, stayed inside his district to campaign. The Salado Republican is facing a strong challenge from Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams, an Army veteran.
The GOP’s message, West said, is it is the only party to push for freedom and being the last stand between what he calls a “domestic insurgence” from people pushing for “progressive socialism.”
“Our party was founded to end slavery. Back then it was physical slavery. Today, it is to end economic slavery,” the retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel said.
Two banners flanked the podium. They listed six of the state Republican Party’s legislative priorities. They were: Push for constitutional carry so Texans do not need a gun license; monument protection; school choice; banning “taxpayer-funded lobbying;” enforce election integrity; restore religious freedom; “abolish children and gender modification;” and abolish abortion.
Buckingham, Shine and West stressed Texas must stay red — or else their party may lose significant political power in the nation.
“The only thing you’re going to flip in Texas is a pancake,” West said.
Democrats are pouring money into Texas to flip it and gain control of the state House, Shine said. He pinned it on one major reason.
“It’s about redistricting,” the Temple legislator said, explaining the state is poised to gain three seats in the U.S. House and increase its electoral votes to 41.
Democrats only need to flip nine GOP-held seats in the state House to take control. That, Shine said, would give them a seat at the table when the state’s political maps are redrawn.
“It’s important we retain control of the House of Representatives,” said Shine, who is unopposed.
Buckingham — who faces Lampasas Democrat Clayton Tucker for state Senate District 24 — reminded tea party members they need to go line by line on their ballots when they vote.
“We need to be saying loud and proud why we are conservative and why we are Republicans, and why everyone should vote for every Republican from the very top of the ballot to the very bottom of the ballot,” the first-term senator said.
West reminded his fellow conservatives they need to vote because he says they are in a “battle.”
“You’ve got to be strong. You’ve got to push back against this,” West said. “We are going to win — it’s just a matter of how big we win.”