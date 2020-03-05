The Temple Health Bioscience District board will have a contested race in May for the first time since it was organized 16 years ago.
All seven positions on the board are at-large and serve three-year staggered terms. There are four Bioscience District incumbent board members running for election May 2 and two individuals who also are seeking spots on the board.
The order of the names on the ballot were determined earlier with a random drawing and are as follows — Jason Locklin; Tyler Johnson, incumbent; Damir Nizamutdinov; Robert Cortes, incumbent; Michael Norman, incumbent; and Brian Reinhardt, incumbent.
Online presence
Lauren Lovell, of the Bioscience District’s public relations firm Live Out Loud, gave a report on the district’s analytics.
Lovell had taken over the Bioscience District’s account only a few weeks before a group of Temple High’s Advance Placement students toured the district’s lab and office facility.
“It was fun to learn all about (the Bioscience District) that day and see it through the eyes of the students,” Lovell said.
Twitter impressions on the Bioscience District news feed increased 90 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter, with much of the gains coming from tweets related to the tour, she said.
After perusing data, it looks as if the audience the district indicated it wanted to reach is the group that is paying attention to Bioscience District’s activities, Lovell said. On Linked In, the majority of the people looking at the district’s content are at the directors level or above.
“You are speaking to exactly who you would like to,” she said.
Instagram skews young, Lovell said.
The average age of someone with a startup is 40, Lovell said. For those in med tech the average age is in the 30s, and 20s for those in software.
“Many of the people that interact with the content are not our followers, but found us through the tags or their own searches,” she said.
The district’s Facebook presence is made up of dedicated followers who are looking for information on what’s new in biotechnology.
Social media growth
Thomas Baird, Bioscience District board chairman, wanted to know if the district’s growth in social media was equal to other groups.
“What the Bioscience District does is very specific and it likely won’t be interacting with a massive number of people,” Lovell said. “There are things that can be done to speed up audience growth, but I think engagement tells a stronger story.”
Temple Economic Development Corp. is using the same PR firm as the Bioscience District, Adrian Cannady, Temple EDC president, said.
“We’re looking forward to the two organizations working hand in hand,” Baird said.
Tami Annable, Bioscience District executive director, reported the district had participated in three career fairs in February.