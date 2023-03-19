BELTON — Things were bustling Sunday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center, the second and final day of the Sami Show.
There are nine Sami Shows at the Expo Center every year, said Sammie Dwyer, show owner. The next one will be June 10-11.
“They are an incubator for small businesses,” she said. “People come for a few shows and then they learn. Then they go rent a place and open a retail business. That’s been a wonderful outcome of this. It’s all about small businesses — people to people.”
One example of this was Jess Streetman of Gatesville and his sideline blacksmithing business, Street Ogre Forge. He makes just about everything.
“If it can be forged, I can forge it,” he said. “If I get bored making one thing I can stop and make something else.”
He works out of a carport at home and his skills are all self-taught.
“My dad instilled a real hard work ethic in me,” he said. “My mom had attention to detail. Marrying those two things made me.”
He makes ornamental and functional objects, everything from steak knives to tongs. His knives are made of 1095 high carbon steel. He demonstrated shaving strips from a piece of mild steel without doing any edge damage to the blade.
“Heat-treat and the fact that it is hand-forged” are what make the difference, he said.
Blacksmithing is the backbone of every trade, he said.
“In the past, all the other tradesmen came to a blacksmith for their tools,” he said. “There will always be a desire to have quality. I strive for legacy quality craftsmanship. I don’t want my stuff to be thrown away. I want it to be handed down to future generations.”
Not too far away, Alex Hamzy of Shepherd offered the wares of WHH Ranch Co., House of Cowboy Candy. He makes his Cowboy Candy out of sweet pickled jalapenos. It’s sweet and hot, he said.
He’s been in the business for 30 years, he said, and this is his full-time job.
“If I’m not at the show selling it, I’m at the cannery making it,” he said.
Another item was “Buckaroo Whizzer,” which is black eyed pea chow-chow.
He was also proud of his Blue Ribbon Chili Mix. Just add meat, tomatoes, water and a little bit of salt.
“It cooks in about 20 minutes,” he said.
Mike and Becky True of Belton had one of the most unusual booths in the show — Beki’s Unique Bird Feeders, made of about everything imaginable. Both of them make the feeders, but she’s the creative one, he said.
It all began one Christmas, she said, when she was trying to find unique gifts for a couple of special people. She happened upon two crystal lamp shades and kept them around the house, wondering what she could do with them.
“I thought I might could make some kind of bird feeders,” she said.
A man at Lowe’s told her about eye hooks, connector nuts and all-threads, she said.
“I started buying bits and pieces and started throwing them together,” she said.
They used to sell the bird feeders at the Canton trade fair, but now they sell at Sami Shows and other weekend markets.
“We usually have at least 100 feeders for every show we do,” she said. “Right now we’re low, because we’ve done pretty good this weekend.”