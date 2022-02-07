Temple’s two warming shelters will open once more Monday night, following a week of cold and icy temperatures.
Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army planned to take in those needing a place to escape the cold as temperatures dipped below freezing. Temperatures on Monday night are expected to feel like 28 degrees with wind chill, according to the National Weather Services.
The two organizations open the doors to their shelters when the wind chill makes temperatures feel like they are below freezing, or 35 degrees when it’s wet outside.
Those staying at the two shelters are provided two warm meals in addition to a safe place to sleep for the night.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
Deni Howard, manager of the Impact warming shelter, said the church was planning to reopen the warming shelter Tuesday night.