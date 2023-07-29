Editor’s note: One in an ongoing series.
Temple has relied on surface water to meet its drinking-water needs for decades, and the Leon River likely will continue to supply the city for years to come. But, city officials intend to supplement a growing thirst for water with at least one option.
“Early Temple leaders had the foresight to plan for the future, and today we are committed to finding innovative ways of making sure the city has plenty of water in the years to come,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said this week.
Temple’s association with the Leon River goes back to 1915 when the city acquired Run of the River rights, a move that gives the city seniority under state law during times of water restrictions, Myers said.
“Temple has the right to meet its needs first when water is in short supply,” she said. “The river rights law allows Temple 12,500 acre feet per year of Leon River water.”
An acre foot is equivalent to 325,851 gallons, so that 12,500 acre feet translates to about 4.1 billion gallons every year.
“The Temple City Commission made a strategic water-rights purchase in 1962 that has set the community up for success,” Myers said.
“They bought storage rights for 18,500 acre feet of water in newly formed Lake Belton from the Brazos River Authority,” she said.
That move gave the city rights to an additional 6 billion gallons of water every year, she said.
Since that time, the city has bought two additional system contracts through BRA — one for 9,453 acre feet, the other for 2,500 acre feet — giving Temple surface-water rights to a total of nearly 14 billion gallons of water annually.
Temple’s water from the Leon is pumped out of the river below the Belton Dam and is treated at either the city’s traditional water treatment plant or its membrane treatment plant. The membrane plant is nearing completion on an expansion project that will increase its treatment capacity to 12 million gallons per day. Once operational, Temple will have two interconnected stand-alone treatment plants capable of producing more than 52 million gallons of water every day.
First groundwater well
Two weeks ago, Temple was granted a Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District permit to drill the city’s first public groundwater well.
“We are excited to diversify and not just have surface water as our source,” Myers said.
Under the water-well plan, Temple will drill on a 45.55 acre tract located at 4331 Tower Road on the east side of the city. The well will give the city an additional 239 acre feet — about 77.9 million gallons — of water rights each year.
The eastside water well would be part of an Aquifer Storage & Recovery system that also would allow water to be put into the ground and stored for times of higher need, Myers said.
“The plan would take Temple’s treated affluent and inject it into the aquifer for storage,” she said. “We would be the first municipality in Texas to renew water in this way. We are looking at new technologies to maximize what we have. We want to utilize innovative and responsible ways to capture and reuse water.”
Myers said the city is finalizing paperwork with Clearwater and will then start bidding out the well-drilling project’s initial phase.
Dirk Aaron, general manager for the Belton-based Clearwater district, said an injection site usually takes about 12 to 18 months from permitting until it is operational.
Once operational, the system will allow Temple to remove 95% of the water it injects into the aquifer, he said.
“Aquifer Storage & Recovery systems are needed to meet the growing demands for drinking water,” Aaron said. “San Antonio and Kerrville have ASR in place, and there are about 10 total projects in the state. These systems give cities and water districts an option for water during extreme drought.”
Experts say a booming population and ongoing drought related to climate change are taking a toll on water supplies.
Temple and much of Central Texas are in the middle of a growing region — more than 55,000 new residents have moved to Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties in the past five years and another 58,000 are expected by 2028.