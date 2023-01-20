A fisherman discovered the body of a man floating in the Lampasas River near the Interstate 35 bridge.

The discovery was made at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, a Belton spokesman said Friday.

Belton Police Department officers received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed that the man was deceased and matched the description of a missing person from Taylor, according to a new release from Paul Romer, spokesman for the city of Belton.

A positive identification is pending.

The body, which had a head injury consistent with a high fall, was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Romer said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but officers are investigating.

“Investigations always begin as if foul play occurred but ultimately the facts help determine whether that initial assumption is true or not,” Romer told the Telegram. “At this point in the investigation, the cause and nature of death is pending further investigation.”

The Morgan’s Point Resort dive team assisted with the recovery of the body.

The southbound I-35 frontage road was briefly closed Thursday evening to aid in the investigation and recovery of the body, Romer said.

Police continue to investigate the matter.

In September 2021, a man died after he crashed into the Lampasas River during a shooting on I-35.

Antonio Alvidrez, 32, of Euless, died from his injuries Sept. 12 after his Chevrolet Trailblazer was struck by gunfire and crashed into the river after the shooting. That incident remains under investigation.