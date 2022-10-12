Temple Police are Wildcats, too.
The Temple Independent School District celebrated its partnership with the Temple Police Department on Tuesday night by presenting a Friends of Temple Wildcats award to Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and the department.
School board president Dan Posey nominated the department for the award.
“The nomination highlighted how under Chief Reynold’s leadership, TPD has transformed the concept of community service and has proactively partnered with the district on numerous initiatives,” the district said. “TPD also increased police presence at all Temple ISD campuses in the days following the Uvalde tragedy to help reassure staff, students, families and community that they were safe and protected.”
Temple officers were at each district campus to welcome staff, students and families back to school for the first week of school this year.
Reynolds and the department reviewed and analyzed the district’s safety/crisis plans and provided feedback and advice on implementation strategies, the district said.
“TPD also studied all of TISD’s campus floor plans to help the department prepare for providing strategic assistance in any crisis situation,” the district said.
Superintendent Bobby Ott has cultivated community partnerships, including police.
“I can tell you that the partnership between the school district and the Temple PD has never been stronger,” Ott said. “Our staff, students, families and community can rest assured that Chief Reynolds and the Temple Police Department are ready and able to do whatever it takes to protect our schools. There truly is no greater gift of sacrifice than being willing to lay down your life for a friend, and that is why Chief Reynolds and the Temple Police Department are most deserving of the Friend of Temple Wildcats award.”
The award recognizes high-level partners of the school district and nominations are submitted to the school board. Trustees select the honorees and present the award.