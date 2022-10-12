TISD friends award

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, center, was awarded the Friends of the Temple Wildcats award for the Temple Police Department's partnership with Temple ISD. TISD school board member Shannon Gowan, left, Superintendent Bobby Ott, school board president Dan Posey and board member Virginia Suarez are also pictured.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

Temple Police are Wildcats, too.

