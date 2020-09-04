SALADO — Bell County Republicans know that the 2020 election is unlike any other prior race.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, state Sen. Dawn Buckingham and state Rep. Brad Buckley all face viable Democratic opponents in the Nov. 3 election.
The three legislators held a rally Thursday evening at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. More than 70 people attended.
Carter, a Round Rock Republican, said he has always loved Bell County. But that feeling grew after his nail biter race against Democrat MJ Hegar in 2018. He beat her by 3 percentage points — and all because of Bell County.
“After the last election, I really love Bell County. I want to thank you for saving my hide in the last election,” the nine-term incumbent said. “If it hadn’t been for the solid Republican vote in Bell County, I would have lost that election. I’m going to acknowledge that right here, right now for everybody to know.”
Two years ago, Hegar, now seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, raised more than $5.1 million in her bid for Texas’ 31st Congressional District and ran a professional-level campaign.
Now, Democrats have computer engineer Donna Imam — an Austin Democrat with $42,099 in her coffers and who has come under fire for her lack of voter engagement on social media.
“We are ready. We are working. We are knocking on doors already,” Carter said. “We will win again whether they spend $10 million or they don’t. Because that’s what we do — we earn our way to represent you.”
Buckley, a Salado Republican seeking his second term in the Texas House, described this race as a “choice election.”
“The choice is going to be so clear. This is not a choice of subtleties. It’s not about a little move to the left or a little move to the right,” said Buckley, who represents District 54, which includes West Bell County and all of Lampasas County. “There are folks that are taking on Sen. Buckingham and Congressman Carter and myself who want to slam on the brakes and make a hard left turn.”
Army veteran Keke Williams, a Democrat, is hoping to make Buckley a one-term legislator just like he did to his 2018 GOP opponent, then-state Rep. Scott Cosper. Williams has garnered support from some notable members of her party, including former President Barack Obama and Hegar, who has hosted multiple events with the Harker Heights Democrat.
The Texas Democratic Party has identified House District 54 as one of 22 seats it has a chance to flip and gain control of the lower chamber of the Legislature. Democrats only need to win nine GOP-held seats to secure to take over the House.
During the first six months of the year, Buckley raised $33,045 and spent $30,313 while Williams raised $66,107 and spent $16,840, according to July 15 campaign finance reports.
Although Williams outraised Buckley in the first part of the year, the Salado Republican had $77,729 in cash on hand at the time. The Harker Heights Democrat had $26,165, according to the July 15 report.
“So I ask you today if you believe in individual liberty, if you believe in self determination, if you believe in freedom and the ability to go out and make your own way and keep government small and responsive then I need everyone of you and everyone of your friends and acquaintances to become involved in the process,” Buckley said. “There will be a choice to be made and I’m asking you to reach out to everyone around you and make sure that they vote our ticket from the White House to the courthouse.”
Buckley reminded the crowd this election will be the first without straight ticket voting.
“Let’s vote for every Republican from the top to the bottom of the ballot,” Buckingham said.
The Lakeway Republican faces Lampasas Democrat Clayton Tucker.
“We won our first race and we started setting records immediately. I am the first woman to ever represent this Senate District and I am the first Republican from Travis County ever elected to the Texas Senate,” Buckingham said. “I have been fighting this fight from the beginning of time. It is a joy and pleasure to serve you.”
The first-term senator has amassed a gargantuan warchest compared to her opponent. She raised $304,874 and spent $162,060 in the half of the year and had $772,066 in cash on hand. Tucker raised $33,633 and used $10,996 and had $11,680 in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports.
Despite those advantages, Bell County Republican Party chairman Nancy Boston pointed out this election isn’t over.
“The battle has just begun,” she said.