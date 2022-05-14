BELTON — More than 900 graduates received associate degrees and certifications Saturday in the Temple College 2022 commencement ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
“We’re here to celebrate you,” Christy Ponce, TC president, said in her welcome statement. “This is a college degree that you earned and no one will be able to take that away from you.”
She remarked on the many smiling faces in the near-capacity crowd in the Garth Arena, many of whom helped the graduates reach their goal. That included family and friends, the board of trustees, the administrative leadership team, student leaders, faculty members and college staff.
“We wish you all the success in the world,” she said.
Evelyn Waiwaiole, TC vice president of development, presented the Claudia & W.T. Barnhart Outstanding Teacher of the Year award to D. Kirkland, chairman of the Department of Speech, Humanities, Drama and Dance. In her acceptance speech, Kirkland said she was thankful and would like to give some gifts back.
“If you are a good gift-giver, you will receive gifts yourself,” she said.
So she offered the audience the gift of a “communication mantra,” and invited them to repeat it with her.
“Public speaking is not about me,” she said. “It is about the audience.”
She had several other mantras, one of them being conversation.
“Conversation is not about me,” she said. “You should be focused on others. You have to be an active listener.”
One of the graduates, Erin Faske, the daughter of John and Heather Faske of Jarrell, said her degree was in general studies. She plans to return to TC for two years and become certified for ultrasound.
Originally, she was studying to become a nurse.
“I decided I would enjoy ultrasound more,” she said.
Jacob Fraga of Temple, who graduated with honors, received a degree in drafting and design. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in architecture, probably at the University of Texas in San Antonio.
“It’s something that grew on me,” he said of drafting and design. “I especially like designing commercial and residential buildings.
“It’s mostly computer software that we use,” he said. “And now it’s getting to a point where you use virtual reality for construction. You can scope out a building ahead of time. It moves the process of construction a lot faster.”
Antonio Frazier of Temple, whose degree was in general studies, said his next step is the Killeen Fire Academy.
“I would like to have a chance to help someone,” he said.
TC has a great gym, he said, where he spent a lot of time lifting weights.
Michael Pilgrim, TC coordinator of recruiting, was one of the staff members on hand for the ceremony.
“I tell the students and people you don’t necessarily need a four-year degree,” he said. “You need a skill that not everybody has.”
There’s a prime example he likes to use.
“We’ve got a pharmacy technician certification you can get in 16 weeks, and now you’re employable in a pharmacy — with a living wage and benefits,” he said.
TC has a Texas State Technical College location in Hutto, he said. There are courses for welders, electricians, linemen, machinists, HVAC, cooks and more, he said.
“They get their associate at TC and their certification in those fields from TSTC,” he said. “And if they do that there are some guarantees on job placement. The job market right now is in extraordinary growth in Temple, Texas. They need all of these people.”