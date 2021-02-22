Fort Hood is experiencing major stress on its water supply following severe winter weather, III Corps officials announced on social media.
"To avoid potential widespread and lengthy water outage, our goal is to reduce our water use by 40 percent until we get through this unprecedented situation," a post on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page stated Sunday.
To help conserve water, those living on post were asked to turn off dripping faucets when the temperature reaches 30 degrees. Only resume dripping when the temperature drops below 30-degrees. Drip faucets into containers, especially pots in case boil water notices are needed. Avoid using washing machines and dishwashers; appliances use a significant amount of water. Store one-gallon of water per person per day for hygiene purposes.
As of Sunday afternoon a major hot water pipe that burst had been repaired. Officials also said that of the more than 5,700 on-post homes, there were 29 families displaced in hotels (20 for winter weather) and 300 additional water-related work orders.