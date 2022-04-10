BELTON — A church service and an Easter egg hunt were part of the program Sunday for the two-day Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association Show at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/Livestock Complex.
“It’s been a good show,” said Cary Sims, show secretary, with about 130 entries Saturday and about 75 Sunday.
She introduced Gena Bonner of Port Aransas, whose mare, Backwoodz Bad Girl, was the 2021 American Cutting Horse Association open horse of the year and is the leading non-pro for 2022.
“I work with the kids,” Bonner said. “I sponsor Amazon gift cards for the winners. I just had an Easter egg hunt for the kids on the grass in front of the double doors.”
Bonner and her mare — whose barn name is Gena — make several shows every month.
“I love everything about a horse,” Bonner said. “I love that they listen really well. There’s nothing like riding a good horse, and I’ve been very blessed.”
She’s been riding since she was 5 and had “done everything you can do” on a horse before she started cutting in 2011.
“I grew up on a big cattle ranch,” she said. “My dad would never buy me an English saddle.”
So when she came of age, she said, she got an English saddle and started jumping and dressage.
But her sister, D’Ann Randolph, was married to a cutting horse trainer, the late Ellis Randolph.
“I had a dressage horse in Dallas,” Bonner said. “She said, ‘Come on, let’s cut.’ So I got my first horse. He trained it and the rest is basically history.”
Another cutting horse enthusiast, Raena Wharton, an ACHA board member, said two cutting horse classes were growing: the youth class, for 18 or younger, and the senior class, for 55 and older.
“We’re glad to see new people showing in those classes,” she said.
She introduced Mike Randolph, brother of the aforementioned Ellis Randolph, as the minister for the Sunday morning church service during the cutting horse show.
He calls his outreach “Gathering Strays.” Anyone is welcome to attend the service, he said, which normally comes after the first cattle change, at about 11 a.m.
Wharton said he is a former missionary.
“One thing about Mike’s service is that he always tries to give a down-to-earth analogy that the people can relate to,” she said.
This Sunday’s message was about the life cycle of the salmon, she said, and how they struggle to get back, “all the obstacles and dangers they have … just like Christians have to get to their home.”
Mike Randolph, 68, who rodeoed in his younger days, is an ACHA board member. He placed second Saturday in the 25K novice non-pro class. He had yet to ride on Sunday afternoon.
The next SWTCHA show in Belton will be June 4-5.