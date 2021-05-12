Temple Fire & Rescue crews extinguished a fire at a local manufacturing plant Wednesday afternoon.
The fire occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at the Pactiv Inc plant in the 3000 block of Pegasus Drive.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke visible from a storage silo on site, according to a news release.
Guided by on-site maintenance technicians, firefighters were able to quickly locate and extinguish the flames inside, keeping damage at the plant to a minimum, the release said.
All employees evacuated without any injuries.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 7 firefighting apparatus, and 25 personnel. Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene, the release said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.