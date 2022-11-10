For Pat Patterson, the Army gave him a solid foundation that he would later use to help those in need.
Born in 1945, Patterson served for 20 years in the U.S. Army as a radio technician. Patterson served through the Vietnam War, working in locations across the United States and the world.
A Texas native, Patterson is originally from Lamar County in northeast Texas along with his three brothers and one sister.
As part of a sharecropping family, Patterson said he viewed the military as a way out of the life he always knew.
“When I graduated from high school, and I was 17, I got my mom to sign for me to go into the Army,” Patterson said. “I just wanted to see if there were any opportunities for me other than being a farmer and rancher. I wanted something different.”
Originally, Patterson said he didn’t expect to stay in the Army for 20 years and chose his specialty accordingly.
Patterson said he hoped working as a radio technician would help him get a good job once he got out of the military.
“I always heard about going to work for AT&T or one of these big companies,” Patterson said. “I said that, well I will get into the radio repair business and when I get out I will be able to get out at one of those corporations. It just never came to pass. The military kept enticing me to stay longer and longer, and eventually I got to 10 years and I was committed.”
Once he enlisted in the Army, Patterson was sent to Fort Polk in Louisiana for basic training and later went to Taiwan for two years in 1964 and 1965.
Coming from a poor family, Patterson said traveling outside his city and being a part of the Army saw him introduced to many new things.
One of the first things that surprised Patterson was the number of clothes the Army provided him with, as he grew up for five years only having two pairs of jeans.
“I said, ‘What the hell am I going to do with all of these clothes,’” Patterson said. “That had surprised me because I hadn’t had so many clothes my whole life because I had always been poor.”
Working on a radio tower 20 miles outside of Taipei in Taiwan, Patterson got to experience a whole new culture.
Patterson said that one of the things he had a hard time getting used to was the food in Taiwan, as it was completely new to him.
In 1966, Patterson returned to the United States for some time where he got married before eventually being sent abroad once more.
Patterson served for two years, in 1967 and 1968, in West Germany as the military guarded against the Soviet Union.
At that time, as it is now, Patterson said maintaining communication in the field was always an important job.
“If I am not able to tell that guy to my right to move forward, then I am not going to move forward,” Patterson said.
After his time in Germany, in 1969, Patterson was transferred for one year to Vietnam, where the war was ongoing.
Patterson said his time in the country was split up into two six-month periods, with the first seeing him stationed at his corps headquarters.
For the following six months, Patterson, then a second lieutenant, took command of 400 soldiers as part of a communications company. He said that the company had seven outposts located within 100 miles of its headquarters.
Patterson said his job mainly consisted of him making sure that short- and long-range communications were able to go through in the country.
“Typically, every morning my duty was to get on a helicopter and visit one or two of those sites,” Patterson said. “I would spend an hour or two checking everything out then fly back into my company headquarters.”
Following his time in Vietnam, Patterson came back to the United States and was able to get his master’s degree in business and economics thanks to the military.
Patterson said he moved around for the next several years, finally spending his final four locally at Fort Hood.
In 1983, 20 years after he joined, Patterson said he retired from the Army at the age of 37 as a lieutenant colonel. He said he stayed local since his children enjoyed the area and had friends here.
Once he retired, Patterson then went into the real estate business but later made a switch to buying rental properties.
In 2002, Patterson said he decided to start building new homes instead of just purchasing places for rent. He said he became interested in building houses after he built one of his previous homes.
As a homebuilder, Patterson said he worked a lot in East Temple, constructing houses for those with lower incomes.
“We got poor whites, poor (Hispanics) and poor African Americans, and they all deserve a decent place to live too,” Patterson said. “There are plenty of builders who build in West Temple, for the middle class and the rich people, but nobody likes to build for the poor people.”
This interest in homebuilding later evolved, with Patterson’s company, which includes his son and daughter, now developing land across the city.
Patterson has used his homebuilding experience in recent years to construct homes for those in need, especially veterans.
One of Patterson’s most notable projects for homeless veterans was his work in Temple on the Crossley Veterans Community in 2019.
Patterson worked with the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity on the project, which included 13 duplexes.
“I did that and I didn’t charge a penny for my services,” Patterson said. “It is my way of giving back to the military. We really need to help our veterans and it is horrible that we have veterans who are now still sleeping on the streets.”
Patterson said that, despite being retired for almost 40 years, he still would recommend a career in the military to anyone.
The Army, Patterson said, not only gave him leadership skills but also helped him interact with many people he may have never met otherwise.
“It is a different Army (now), because when I was in the draft was there and we had many, many soldiers from all walks of life,” Patterson said. “They came in and you became acquainted with people from New York City that had never ridden anything other than a subway.”