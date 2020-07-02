A 22-year-old Killeen woman was in the Bell County Jail Thursday in connection with the slaying of Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, although no charge was listed after the Texas Rangers took her into custody, a Bell County official said.
Cecily Anne Aguilar was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning, records indicated.
Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Aguilar’s case was undergoing the screening process.
No bond was set by press time.
Aguilar is originally from Michigan, according to her Facebook profile.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, Sgt. Bryan Washko, said, “The Texas Rangers are assisting multiple agencies in this investigation, including the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Army CID is the lead investigating agency on this case, and as such, we would refer you to them for assistance with your questions.”