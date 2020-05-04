Vehicles crowded residential streets around Temple Lake Park Saturday afternoon although the park was closed. Some folks carried in coolers, towels and food — only to be turned away by a park ranger at the closed gate.
Temple Police Department posted a reminder on Twitter that the popular park at Lake Belton remained closed.
That may change soon.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hopeful that Temple Lake Park could reopen this coming weekend, Lake Manager Ronnie Bruggman said Monday.
However, Bruggman told the Telegram how a weekend reopening is at most a best case scenario, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to adhere to the state’s reopening plan.
“The only thing that is open on the Corps property is the north boat ramp. Right now, the day and camping areas are closed. So (Temple Lake) is being considered to reopen but at this point, we don’t know exactly when it will,” Bruggman said. “We hope by this coming weekend. We don’t know that for sure, but that’s the feel.”
The police department has responded to a number of calls in response to people trying to access the lake facilities.
“TPD wishes to remind the public that the park is still closed due to the current situation with COVID-19,” TPD spokesman Chris Christoff said in a news release.
Bruggman said the Corps of Engineers’ division commander will approve a reopening plan after coordinating with all four districts in the Southwestern Division: Fort Worth, Tulsa, Little Rock and Galveston districts.
“It’s not as easy as it appears. We’re hoping that if we get open this weekend we can bring the customers in the parks and then that will relieve some of the congestion that’s going on,” Bruggman said. “COVID-19 has people locked in their homes, and you can tell by the crowds, that they want to come out, but we want them to be safe. We don’t want to continue the spread of this coronavirus. We want to turn this thing around and not have the numbers go back up.”
Temple Lake Park includes a swimming area, picnic facilities and a boat ramp. Most parks at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are closed because of the coronavirus, although many boat ramps remain open and are frequently used.
“Citizens are also asked not to block the roadways or residential driveways near park or lake facilities,” Christoff said.
TPD will assess the need this weekend and will allocate resources as necessary, spokesman Cody Weems said.
CLOSURE UPDATES
Residents can visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/belton/ or https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/stillhouse/ for updates on closures at Bell County lakes.