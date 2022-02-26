BELTON — The cows looked pretty frisky Saturday during the Ranch Sorting of America show at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/Livestock Complex in Belton.
The show, which drew riders from all over the country, continues today.
On Saturday it had two-person teams for the ranch sorting and three-person teams for the team penning, said David Frisby of Calhan, Colo. Today it will be all ranch sorting.
Frisby has operated A Sorted Affair, a ranch sorting organization in Colorado, for about seven years. He and Joe Sansone, founder of RSOA, are combining to form RSOA Colorado, he said.
“This is our first competition with him,” Frisby said.
In sorting, you have 11 cows numbered from 1 to 10, and a blank. Someone calls a number and one cowboy/cowgirl cuts out that cow and runs it out the gate, which is guarded by another rider to keep the wrong cow from escaping. The first rider then runs through the remaining cows — leaving out the blank. If the pair of riders accomplishes this, they get a time.
In team penning, three riders have the entire arena to work in. From a herd of 30 cows, they cut out three out and pen them at the other end of the arena.
Between both events, about 650 teams are competing this weekend, Frisby said.
He has been competing in these events at the world level since 2016. There are probably 10,000 ranch sorting riders in the U.S., he said, with at least 60% of them female.
“Some of the women and the youngsters have a good attitude,” he said. “They’ll tell you they’re going to kick your behind every time.”
The higher-ranking performers are typically pros and horse trainers, he said. The top riders can make $12,000 on a weekend, he said.
“At the lower end it’s someone who’s always wanted to be a cowboy,” he said. “RSOA provides that for a lot of people.”
Lucious Fleeks of Navasota said he has been a ranch sorting rider and trainer for eight years. He has placed high in world competitions, he said.
“Last year I won it in the open division,” he said.
Training, showing and selling horses is his livelihood, he said.
“You meet a lot of new people,” he said. “I travel all over the continental United States. I normally bring from six to eight horses. My object is to go home with an empty trailer.”
Caitlin Acree of Houston, a junior at Texas A&M University, brought two mares to the show, Typsy and Sunny. She had competed in team penning and was about to ride in ranch sorting. Things hadn’t been going well, she said, but she hoped they would improve.
She started riding at age 14, in barrel racing. She suffered a tumor on an optic nerve, got treatment and was sick for two years, she said, before getting back in the saddle.
“When I started racing again, I didn’t get the same joy as before,” she said. “So I started working with cows and I just fell in love with it.
“Neither of my parents ride,” she said. “I had to play volleyball for years because they didn’t want me getting on horses because it was too dangerous. Now I own nine of them. Once they saw how dedicated I was and how hard I worked, they really let me get to it.”