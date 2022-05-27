BELTON — The capital murder trial for a Killeen man accused of fatally stabbing a 68-year-old Temple woman was cut short Friday due to a missing witness. The trial will continue Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Christopher Romel Henry, 39, is accused of capital murder by kidnapping in the death of Rose Davis. The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case.
The missing witness delayed defense tactics for Henry, one of his attorneys said.
“She is a material witness to our defense,” defense attorneys Bobby Barina said. “She is essential to our defense.”
Michael Magana, Henry’s other defense attorney, asked 264th District Court Judge Paul LePak for the case to continue on Tuesday.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns told LePak he did not have any issues with the case continuing on Tuesday but asked to have the matter resolved by then.
“If she is not here on Tuesday, I ask that we proceed,” he said. “We can’t keep waiting.”
Barina stated that if there were any other issues with the witness, there was previous testimony that could be used in Henry’s defense.
The court learned earlier that Shanora Daniels, the witness in question, had a medical issue that could prevent her from testifying. Confirmation of her medical issue came after the lunch recess.
Before the break, the prosecution, represented by Burns and Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin, rested their case after calling more than 23 witnesses to testify and presenting evidence on the case throughout the week.
Henry’s charge stems from the June 18, 2020, stabbing death of Davis at The Bridge apartments, 404 S. Fryers Creek Circle.
Police found Davis on the ground outside an apartment with several cuts to her throat and her stomach, with her hands tied behind her back with duct tape, according to an arrest affidavit.
Before her death at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the affidavit said, Davis identified Henry as her attacker.
Various witnesses at the scene of the crime described seeing Davis forcibly escorted from her apartment by a man matching Henry’s description, the affidavit said.
Other witnesses reported hearing Davis call for help, while another said he observed Henry allegedly stab her.
Henry was located by police in Killeen as the passenger of a woman’s car and was detained for questioning.
Henry told police that he was at the apartment building but denied having anything to do with Davis’ death.
The woman in the car was also interviewed and, according to the affidavit, told officers that she dropped off and picked up Davis from the apartment complex but had no idea of what transpired.
“She stated that after she left the location with Henry, he started crying and told her he had ‘messed up’ and ‘he put her hands on (Davis)’ and eventually told her he had stabbed Davis,” the affidavit said. “When he was arrested, she stated Henry told her to dispose of items he left in her car.”
The trial is expected to continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Bell County Justice Center.