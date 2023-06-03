A partnership between the city of Temple and a local developer building a new mixed-use retail and residential complex is cleared to move forward after receiving City Council approval.
Councilmembers authorized an economic agreement with Blackland Capital Inc. in a 4-0 vote Thursday, with Councilwoman Zoe Grant absent. The agreement calls for the city to reimburse the company $5.6 million, or the actual cost of the work done on the nearby South Temple Water Transmission Main project.
Blackland — which is developing a 7.3-acre tract adjacent to the future Georgetown Railroad trail — now will help construct a portion of the water project located in the trail’s right of way.
The land owned by Blackland is located in South Temple along 31st Street, just north of where the road intersects with the Georgetown Railroad right of way.
City Manager Brynn Myers said officials approved of the development and the new agreement, also pointing out the benefits of the project’s location.
“It being adjacent to the Georgetown Railroad right of way would mean it would also have some trail connections and also serve as some parking … for the (trails),” Myers said.
New South Temple development
The multi-use development is expected to include retail, restaurant, office and residential space once completed.
Myers also pointed out that Blackland’s agreement to work with the city to complete a portion of the water project will mean accelerated development.
“We would like to see this portion of the waterline developed quickly so, as we develop the trail, the newly constructed trail system is not disturbed by a future water infrastructure project,” Myers said. “Additionally, it would minimize disruption to the overall area by accomplishing the development of the (multi-use space), water line and future trail in a consolidated and coordinated fashion.”
Trail project
The Georgetown Railroad trail project is something the city has been working toward since 6.2 miles of right of way were acquired in 2011.
The city plans to turn the former railroad into a long walking trail that could connect South Temple to Belton. The first phase of the project, which includes the portion affected by the Blackland agreement, will span from 31st Street to Raye-Allen Elementary School.
Officials previously said the first section of trail is expected to be about 12,000 linear feet, or more than 2.2 miles, long.
Phase 2 of the project will be constructed sometime in the future and expand the trail westward to the MK&T bridge.
Officials said the trail’s design will see a 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail constructed alongside the existing railroad line.
“This is the first step of a connectivity thing that is going to go a long, long way toward connecting the two towns and we will be able to ride long distances,” Councilwoman Susan Long said previously. “I used rails to trails in Washington, D.C., for many years … and it is such a great re-use of an essentially abandoned property.”
West Temple improvements
During the meeting, the Council also approved changes to another agreement with Blackland Capital approved in June 2022.
The previous agreement was for improvements to Hilliard Road near the company’s 60-acre development on both sides of the street between Crossroads Park and West Adams Avenue. The development on the site includes retail, banking, restaurant and office space as well as townhomes and apartments.
Changes approved Thursday include expanding the previous agreement by up to $385,000 to include more drainage improvements and beautification efforts outside what was originally agreed.
Officials said the improvements also would include new signage within the Hilliard Road median.
Site work for much of that West Temple project is ongoing prior to start of construction.