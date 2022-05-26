A Rogers man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday after allegedly running from police in a motorcycle.
Antony L. Dunlap, 24, was indicted on evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
On Jan. 27, Rogers Police Chief Lou Lourcey observed a motorcycle that matched the description of an erratic driver that residents complained about riding through town, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Rogers Police Department.
“I began to follow the motorcycle and observed that there was no visible license plate,” Lourcey said on the affidavit. “I also observed the driver of the motorcycle make a turn without signaling.”
Lourcey turned on his emergency signals to attempt to perform a traffic stop.
“The motorcycle continued to travel, reaching speeds of 120 mph and not stopping at a stop sign,” he said. “About two miles from where I attempted to conduct the traffic stop, the motorcycle stopped. I identified the driver as Antony Loccir Dunlap. Dunlap did not have a driver’s license at all, let alone a license to drive a motorcycle.”
Dunlap was arrested at the scene. He posted a $50,000 bond on Jan. 31.